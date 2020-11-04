Strictly Come Dancing’s Jacqui Smith on who will win this year

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jacqui Smith has spoken out on who she thinks might take dwelling the coveted Glitterball trophy this year.

The previous Labour MP was the primary movie star to be voted out of the present collection of the competitors, after falling into the underside two on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing.

Paired up with Strictly favorite Anton Du Beke, she carried out her Samba as soon as once more within the dance off, nevertheless it wasn’t fairly robust sufficient for the judges to save lots of her from elimination.

In an unique interview with RadioTimes.com, Smith mentioned which of the remaining contestants she thinks has the perfect likelihood of profitable prime prize.

She mentioned: “The 2 excellent dancers in the intervening time I feel are Maisie [Smith] and HRVY and so they each work enormously arduous and are simply beautiful folks and so they need to be pretty much as good as they’re.

“However I feel what’s fascinating about Strictly is that generally you see folks who catch the general public creativeness and who actually enhance over the weeks, so there might be others who actually come on and folks actually like them.

“In order that’s the enjoyment of Strictly: you may by no means make certain who will find yourself profitable.”

With that in thoughts, Smith went on to say comic Invoice Bailey might be the darkish horse of this year’s competitors, standing out as an early crowd-pleaser on social media.

“He’s such good enjoyable,” she added. “And truly he’d clearly actually improved from the primary week to the second week when it comes to the standard of his dancing as effectively. That’s what I imply in regards to the forms of folks who catch the general public’s consideration.”

Bailey’s week one rating for his Cha Cha Cha was a modest 15, however he stepped as much as the following stage in week two, incomes a powerful 24 factors for his Quickstep.

Following Smith’s elimination from the competitors, some followers have been calling for Anton Du Beke to return to this year’s present as a visitor choose in Bruno Tonioli‘s absence.

Further reporting by Grace Henry.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at this Saturday at 7:25pm on BBC One. Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.