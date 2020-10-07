Strictly Come Dancing’s Jamie Laing has been warned: “You have no idea how hard it is!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Jamie Laing says he’s been warned by earlier contestants what to anticipate when it kicks off on twenty fourth October – “if you happen to assume it’s hard, belief me, you have no idea how hard!”

Jamie, 31, was meant to participate in Strictly Come Dancing 2019, however a foot harm prevented him showing.

The previous Made in Chelsea star has sought steering from a few of his superstar pals.

“A pal of mine Pixie (Lott) gave me some recommendation,” he mentioned. “All the blokes from final yr too. Chris Ramsey mentioned, ‘Jamie if you happen to assume it’s hard, belief me. You have no idea how hard it’s going to be.’ Everybody liked it, they mentioned to have the perfect time and simply actually go for it.”

“Actually going for it” could be problematic for Jamie if his foot offers method once more.

“If I get injured once more it would appear like I bottled it!” he mentioned. “So I actually have to watch out. I’m not fearful, I really feel like I’m fairly match and wholesome. If one thing occurs then the Strictly curse isn’t about me sleeping with another person, it’s undoubtedly about my foot!”

Jamie added: “I got here out of it final yr and clearly like most individuals I hate failing at stuff and it undoubtedly felt like I failed final yr, so that is the time to actually go for it.”

He reveals he’s a unstable mixture of being “horrible” at dancing but in addition tremendous aggressive. He’s in it to win it!

“My mum would say ‘You’re terrible!’,” he laughs. “She tells me straight out, ‘You’re not going to win it, there’s no method.’ She says I’ll be out about week three and I’m like, ‘What are you speaking about?’”

He continued: “I’m fairly rattling aggressive, I don’t like dropping at something, and particularly one thing I fell out of final yr. I’m going for the win – that’s what I’m going for!”

Jamie has forged his eye over his Strictly Come Dancing rivals and is “freaking out about a number of folks”.

“I imply Maisie [Smith], she seems fairly scorching on the dancing and you already know what Invoice Bailey… you by no means know! I feel everybody’s wanting fairly good, it’s going to be a fantastic yr.”

One assume specifically he’s wanting ahead to – stepping into the costumes!

“Costume me up as a glitterball and provides me a lot pretend tan, I can’t wait. I need every little thing; it’s going to be unbelievable!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 premieres with the launch present on Saturday seventeenth October. The stay exhibits begin the next Saturday.

