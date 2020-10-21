Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones talks Nicola Adams pairing

The announcement of Strictly Come Dancing‘s first ever same-sex couple has attracted big media consideration, however the stars themselves are assured that followers gained’t see them in a different way.

Former Olympic boxer Nicola Adams has been partnered up with Strictly skilled dancer Katya Jones, who gained the fifteenth sequence with actor Joe McFadden.

The competitors totally will get underway this Saturday, when the most recent batch of contestants will carry out their first ever scored dances for the judging panel.

Forward of the large night time, Jones instructed Radio Occasions: “Individuals gained’t even see the distinction as a result of it’s going to be superb. They’re not even going to query it.

“Within the ballroom world, there are same-sex partnerships and same-sex competitions,” she continued. “So it’s a extremely regular factor, you understand? I’ve at all times taught as a lead and a follower, so this doesn’t really feel like something further.

“I’m simply actually excited to get somebody whose work ethic is out of this world — she’s so used to coaching onerous. For me, that’s all I search for in a accomplice. We’re two strong-minded ladies and we’re going to be a powerhouse collectively.

“And, you understand, dancing is dancing.”

Final 12 months’s Strictly laid the groundwork for this leap ahead, when it confirmed a same-sex dance between Strictly professionals Johannes Radebe and Graziano di Prima, which prompted 189 complaints.

Nevertheless, that is the primary time {that a} same-sex couple might be competing within the competitors amongst a Strictly Come Dancing lineup that additionally consists of comic Invoice Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin, and BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One this Saturday at 7:25pm. When you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV reveals 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.