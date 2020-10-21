Strictly Come Dancing’s Max George fine to dance despite wrist injury

The Wished singer and Glee star Max George shall be fine to make his debut in Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday despite showing to be carrying a wrist injury whereas going to coaching periods.

Max, 32, is likely one of the early favourites to raise the Glitterball Trophy and can be an enormous loss to the BBC One celeb dance contest.

The Solar printed a picture of Max getting into coaching this week, clearly carrying a wrist help. It reported he had suffered a wrist injury within the fitness center just lately and was carrying the forged as a precaution.

Strictly Come Dancing confirmed to the newspaper: “Max sprained his wrist within the fitness center a couple of weeks in the past, so it’s simply there for help whereas he trains.”

Max shall be dancing a tango with Australian skilled Dianne Buswell on Saturday’s premiere of Strictly Come Dancing, a dance that doesn’t typically require lifting.

There may be a whole lot of expectation round Max’s efficiency as his bandmate, Jay McGuiness, gained the Glitterball Trophy in 2015.

Had Jay given him recommendation? “Sure, and he mentioned he’s beginning to really feel like Yoda — a clever outdated Jedi giving me suggestions. I’d by no means examine myself to him, although. He’s all the time been a tremendous dancer. However I’ll be doing the very best I can for Dianne.”

Max informed Radio Instances: “I’m utterly out of my depth. This 12 months’s been powerful, so when this chance got here alongside, I believed, ‘Hopefully I can at the least make folks smile.’ And if the pubs are shut, then I’ll haven’t any excuse for not turning up!” Have you ever had any recommendation out of your bandmate Jay McGuiness, who gained in 2015?

Max’s look on Strictly comes quickly after the revelation his bandmate in The Wished, Tom Parker, has been identified with terminal mind most cancers.

Max posted on Instagram just lately: “I do know that you’ll conquer this as you might have each different problem you might have ever confronted. We’re all on this journey collectively… and I can’t wait to get again on the stage with you and the boys and have a correct celebration while you’re higher.”

