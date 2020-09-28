Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones benched as pros without partners confirmed

BBC favorite Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed which skilled dancers don’t have partners on this 12 months’s shorter-than-usual collection.

BBC One is pushing on with an altered model of the cherished competitors, with adjustments made vital by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly’s government producer Sarah James instructed press together with RadioTimes.com there are 4 pros without partners this 12 months as a results of the lowered variety of celeb contestants.

Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu is not going to be competing in the principle competitors, however they are going to be forming an in depth contact cohort collectively to carry out throughout the visitor musical act.

In keeping with a current BBC doc, an in depth contact cohort on a tv manufacturing is “as small numerous folks as doable who unavoidably have to be in shut contact with one another”.

The information confirms some main names can be absent from the Strictly contest this 12 months, with Neil making a giant impression final 12 months whereas partnered up with ex-footballer Alex Scott.

He was pressured to take two weeks off from the competitors after struggling an damage to his calf muscle, however was in a position to make a triumphant return in week eight, and finally positioned fifth total.

Final 12 months, Nadiya fared not fairly as strongly in a pair with ex-footballer David James, inserting twelfth total however impressing judges with a powerful quickstep in week 4.

For Nancy and Graziano, that is the second 12 months in a row they’re without celeb partners, however will stay valued individuals of the group performances.

Di Prima was a part of Strictly’s first same-sex efficiency final 12 months, dancing with Johannes Radebe in a transfer that laid the groundwork for this 12 months’s pairing of boxer Nicola Adams with a feminine skilled.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this 12 months. Whilst you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.