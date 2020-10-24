Strictly Come Dancing’s Nicola Adams wins praise as she makes history

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nicola Adams and Katya Jones wowed the judges and impressed followers as they carried out an brisk and uplifting Quickstep routine on tonight’s dwell present.

The pair have made Strictly history as they grew to become the primary same-sex couple to compete on the present.

Former pro-boxer Nicola and Katya whizzed throughout the dance ground to Get Completely satisfied by Ella Fitzgerald throughout their infectious efficiency – and Craig Revel Horwood merely “adored” it.

“They proved [their pairing] was absolute dynamite,” Craig added following the spectacular routine, which scored the pair 21 factors. “I completely adored that routine. What a incredible, incredible partnership.”

Motsi Mabuse stated, “I used to be curious as to the way it was going to occur, and I’ve to say, you haven’t dissatisfied me. You look good, I preferred how every little thing fitted collectively. You rocked it and I cherished it”.

Shirley Ballas added, “Completely you [both] hit the bottom operating. Katya – you’re genius. That is only a partnership I’m actually going to take pleasure in watching. Nicely executed!”

Tess Daly was additionally impressed, telling Nicola, “I feel it’s secure to say you’re not only a boxer anymore.” This prompted Nicola to formally proclaim herself “a dancer, child” as the viewers cheered.

Nicola and Katya completed up joint third on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard alongside Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice and Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe.

Nicola Adams simply made somewhat little bit of history and it was superb ???? #Strictly — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) October 24, 2020

Tonight marks the primary of the 2020 dwell exhibits, with all 12 of this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up taking to the dance ground for his or her first official routines.

This 12 months’s roster is smaller than normal as a result of Strictly having a shorter run due to the impression of the pandemic.

Final weekend, the celebrities have been paired up with their respective Strictly Come Dancing professionals throughout a pre-recorded launch present – once more, barely completely different to the same old course of occasions for the much-loved BBC present.

Whereas some features of the collection could have somewhat of a brand new look due to COVID-19, the format stays the identical for probably the most half. As a consequence of social distancing necessities, just one couple at a time are permitted on this space to be interviewed by Claudia Winkleman.

Bruno Tonioli could also be lacking from the panel, however Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas are all taking their locations on the panel. Nonetheless, Bruno joined in by way of video hyperlink to provide his personal suggestions after the routines have been all completed.

Tess and Claudia Winkleman are additionally again as hosts – even when they do have to stay two metres aside.

Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits air Saturday nights on BBC One. To search out out what else is on within the meantime, try our TV Information.