Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse announces her first-ever solo UK tour

Oti Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing champion, will set off on her first ever solo nationwide tour subsequent yr.

The brand new present is titled I Am Right here, the which means of her title within the Setswana language, and consists of routines impressed by her journey from South Africa to the UK.

A bunch of performers will be a part of Mabuse on stage every night time, together with expertise from London’s West Finish and around the globe, to placed on a present encompassing a spread of kinds together with jive, samba and conventional South African dance.

Mabuse will probably be on the highway between April and June 2021, performing 50 exhibits in complete throughout a variety of cities and cities, together with Norwich, Birmingham, Southampton, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh.

For the complete record of tour dates and to purchase tickets, head over to the Ticketmaster web site.

Mabuse has had a really profitable few months, profitable the newest sequence of Strictly with her movie star companion Kelvin Fletcher in addition to teaching Michael and Jowita to victory on The Biggest Dancer in March.

She is at the moment presenting Boogie Beebies on kids’s channel CBeebies, to assist maintain youngsters energetic whereas colleges stay closed because of coronavirus.

The pandemic has led to issues about whether or not Strictly Come Dancing can go forward this yr, however the BBC’s director of content material lately acknowledged that “a whole lot of work” is being performed to maintain the favored competitors on the air.

