Strictly Come Dancing’s professionals and their best bits from over the years

All of us want a number of extra sequins in our lives at the second, and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is on its solution to dazzle us. There’ll be no Kevin Clifton this 12 months, as the Grimbsy legend has introduced he’s leaving to concentrate on different initiatives. However don’t fear, there’s nonetheless a marvellous pro-line up preserving us entertained till Christmas.

Right here’s your final information to this 12 months’s professionals and their best moments on the BBC present…

AJ Pritchard

Earlier than Strictly, AJ’s first brush with telly fame was on Britain’s Obtained Expertise. He reached the semi-finals in 2013 with dance companion Chloe Hewitt, who additionally went on to change into a Strictly skilled. He has additionally appeared on Superstar MasterChef, gained Superstar Hunted and is a visitor choreographer on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK along with his brother Curtis. His best consequence got here in 2016 when he completed 4th place with Olympic gymnast, Claudia Fragapane, and has additionally been partnered with the likes of Mollie King and Saffron Barker.

Best Strictly second? It’s all about the ‘journey’ on Strictly, and AJ actually helped Lauren Steadman discover her confidence and begin to blossom as the collection went on. Their American Clean was a dance to be actually happy with.

Aljaž Škorjanec

Aljaž has been married to fellow professional Janette Manrara since July 2017 and bagged a win on Strictly in 2013 with mannequin Abbey Clancy. He was additionally partnered with presenter Alison Hammond, actress Helen George, mannequin Daisy Lowe, actress Gemma Atkinson, newsreader Kate Silverton, mannequin Emma Thynn.

Best Strictly second? Aljaž has given us so many nice routines over the years, together with a shocking waltz with Abbey Clancy. Followers beloved the friendship he had with 2017 companion Gemma Atkinson although, which obtained all of them the solution to the remaining. Their Paso Doble was an actual spotlight of that 12 months.

Amy Dowden

Amy is Strictly’s first ever Welsh skilled and reached the remaining with CBBC star Karim Zeroual in 2019. Her different celeb companions embrace presenter Brian Conley, Pink Dwarf actor Danny John Jules.

Best Strictly second? Typically every part simply comes collectively – Amy and Karim’s Musicals Week jive to You Can’t Cease the Beat from Hairspray earned them an ideal 40 and was certainly one of the most effortlessly sensible performances we’ve seen on the present.

Anton Du Beke

Anton is the solely Strictly professional who has carried out on each single collection and he’s actually a fan favorite. Rumours usually swirl of him shifting to the judges’ desk, however for now he’ll maintain dancing. He’s been partnered with numerous celebs, akin to opera star Lesley Garrett, presenter Esther Rantzen, actress Patsy Palmer, impressionist Jan Ravens, presenter Kate Garraway, actress Gillian Taylforth, actress Laila Rouass, politician Ann Widdecombe, persona Nancy Dell’Olio, mannequin Jerry Corridor, actress Fiona Fullerton, tennis coach Judy Murray, presenter Katie Derham, actress Lesley Joseph, presenter Ruth Langsford, stylist Susannah Constantine. He reached the remaining in 2019 with Emma Barton.

Best Strictly second? There’s a protracted listing of iconic Strictly moments in Anton’s file, however placing Ann Widdecombe in a harness and flying her throughout the dance ground earlier than beginning a tango needs to be certainly one of the best!

Dianne Buswell

Dianne discovered love with influencer Joe Sugg after they carried out on the present collectively and they nonetheless dance collectively, touring The Joe and Dianne Present round the nation. They reached the remaining of Strictly in 2018. She has additionally paired up with Reverend Richard Coles and DJ Dev Griffin.

Best Strictly second? Whereas Dianne choreographed some wonderful routines for Joe, now we have a delicate spot for the ‘Revo and Reddo’ partnership with Richard Coles. The best bit was when Richard sat on a cloud above the dance ground, wearing white, enjoying a harp to ‘There Should Be An Angel’ – an impressed begin to a Cha Cha!

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni has dated two former Strictly contestants: Georgia Might Foote and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, who danced with Pasha Kovalev in 2018. Earlier than Strictly, he lived in his native Italy the place he danced alongside former Strictly skilled Joanne Clifton. He has reached a tremendous three finals with Georgia Might Foote in 2015, Debbie McGee in 2017 and Steps star Faye Tozer in 2018. His different celeb companions embrace presenter Laura Whitmore and Drag Race decide Michelle Visage.

Best Strictly second? Giovanni actually has produced some fabulous dances for his celeb companions, however maybe his biggest achievement was making the complete nation do a double take when it got here to Debbie McGee. Her Paso Doble in week one abruptly made her a shock contender, and the pair had an ideal friendship all through the collection.

Gorka Marquez

Spanish Gorka fell in love with Gemma Atkinson, who danced with Aljaz Skorjanec on the 2017 collection. The couple now have a child collectively. His best consequence got here from Alexandra Burke in 2017 and was additionally partnered with EastEnders star Tameka Empson and presenter Katie Piper.

Best Strictly second? Gorka and Alexandra had been a revelation, wowing the judges week in, week out. Their best dance was most likely their jive, which is nicely value shedding a couple of minutes to on YouTube – when you didn’t know, you wouldn’t be capable of inform which ones is the skilled dancer.

Graziano Di Prima

Graziano is an Italian Latin Champion and has solely had one companion up to now, in the type of former Capital FM DJ Vick Hope.

Best Strictly second? The present has lengthy been underneath strain to introduce same-sex partnerships into the foremost line-up. It’s nonetheless dragging its cuban heels, however final 12 months Graziano carried out a recent routine with fellow professional Johannes Radebe on a Sunday outcomes present, accompanied by Emeli Sande. The dance was vastly celebrated by followers of the present.

Janette Manrara

Janette has been married to fellow skilled Aljaž Škorjanec since July 2017 and says certainly one of their favorite date nights is a night on the couch watching Gogglebox. She had her best efficiency in 2014 with EastEnders’ Jake Wooden. Her different celeb companions embrace designer Julien Macdonald, singer Peter Andre, DJ Melvin Odoom, JLS star Aston Merrygold, TV physician Dr Ranj Singh and Paralympian Will Bayley.

Best Strictly second? Janette is a giant fan of the salsa, and the one she choreographed for Jake Wooden was unbelievable. Mambo No 5 began enjoying and grumpy Max Branning turned Mr Snake Hips, immediately making him a Glitterball favorite. Janette has beforehand stated it’s certainly one of her favorite dances she’s ever put collectively for Strictly.

Johannes Radebe

Earlier than arriving at Elstree, Johannes beforehand starred as a professional on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa, reaching the remaining twice. He’s had one companion in the type of Catherine Tyldesley in 2019.

Best Strictly second? So many to decide on from, however in 2019 the professionals livened up a Sunday night time outcomes present by dancing alongside a pink carpet to David Bowie’s Fame. Excessive-kicking in heels, Johannes stole the present and a star was born.

Karen Hauer

Karen was beforehand married to former Strictly professional Kevin Clifton and reached the remaining with TOWIE star Mark Wright in 2014. Different celeb companions embrace Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, Furry Biker Dave Myers, presenter Jeremy Vine, singer Will Younger, chef Simon Rimmer, actor Charles Venn and comic Chris Ramsey.

Best Strictly second? Anyone who places Jeremy Vine in a cowboy outfit, sits him on a big prop horse and then teaches him to carry out a tango to Go West is deserving of our everlasting respect. Karen, you’re the Queen.

Katya Jones

Katya cut up up with fellow Strictly skilled Neil Jones after the tabloids claimed she was hit by the Strictly curse. She has good type along with her celebs and took Joe McFadden all the solution to the Glitterball in 2017. Her different celeb companions embrace politician Ed Balls, comic Seann Walsh and sports activities presenter Mike Bushell.

Best Strictly second? Katya is well-known for her inventive choreography and she is aware of how one can get the best out of her companions. Who else would have dared to bounce to Gangnam Model with Ed Balls, an unforgettable slice of Strictly historical past!

Luba Mushtuk

Luba labored as an assistant choreographer on Strictly earlier than being signed up as a professional. She turned a Strictly professional in 2016. She obtained her first companion in 2019, rower James Cracknell, however the pair had been first to be eradicated.

Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya is a two-time Ballroom World Champion. Her best consequence got here when she completed sixth in 2017 with EastEnders star Davood Ghadami and was additionally partnered with Blue singer Lee Ryan and former England goalie David James.

Best Strictly second? Nadiya labored wonders with Davood, who confirmed enormous progress all through the competitors. Their highest scoring dance was their Charleston to Lambeth Stroll, excellent for an EastEnder!

Nancy Xu

Nancy joined Strictly in 2019 however is but to have a celeb companion on the collection. Might 2020 be her 12 months? She is a Latin specialist who has beforehand appeared on So You Suppose You Can Dance in China, and carried out in hit stage present Burn the Flooring.

Neil Jones

Neil just lately cut up up with former dance companion and Strictly professional Katya Jones. His best celeb consequence got here in 2019 when he got here fifth with Alex Scott.

Best Strictly second? Regardless of having Strictly professional standing, it took a number of years for Neil to be given a celeb companion. In his first 12 months of competitors, Neil struck up an ideal bond with Alex and they lit up Blackpool with a deliciously dramatic Paso Doble to Beyonce’s Run the World.

Oti Mabuse

Oti’s profession has hit the stratosphere in latest years – she is certainly one of the BBC’s most in-demand stars and at the moment seems as a decide on The Biggest Dancer. She gained in 2019 with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and was additionally partnered with boxer Anthony Ogogo, actor Danny Mac, Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and cricketer Graeme Swann.

Best Strictly second? Oti could have lifted the glitterball with Kelvin, however she additionally sizzled with Danny Mac in 2016. Danny was certainly one of the most proficient celeb dancers the present has ever seen, and was hotly tipped to win for many of the collection. Amongst many beautiful routines, Oti created a knockout samba that utterly redefined the model and acquired an ideal 40.