Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas on what she’ll miss without Bruno

Final weekend noticed the long-awaited return of Strictly Come Dancing, which marks a sequence of firsts this time round – from the thrilling introduction of the present’s very first same-sex couple to the unlucky absence of long-time choose Bruno Tonioli.

Talking forward of the present’s launch to RadioTimes.com for The Massive RT Interview, Head Choose Shirley Ballas revealed what she’ll miss most about Tonioli, who’s unable to look on Strictly in particular person this yr as a result of COVID-related journey restrictions.

“To begin with, I’ve identified Bruno over 13, 14 years now and he’s essentially the most spectacular human being you may ever come throughout,” she mentioned. “And all the things that comes out of his mouth on my left is all the time honest, real and from a great place.”

“I’m going to miss his wafting arms – though with social distancing, he would have needed to have exceptionally lengthy arms. However he will likely be missed for certain.”

When requested how she thinks the judging dynamic will work without Bruno, Shirley mentioned that it “stays to be seen”.

“All I do know is we’ve got essentially the most magnificent Craig on the tip, you understand, and we’ve received this shiny bubble within the center [Motsi Mabuse] after which we bounce off one another all three of us, so I’m not anxious about it.”

“It will likely be good to have Bruno again each time he could make it and I do know he will likely be sorely missed, however I do know that three judges will stomach as much as the bar and they’ll give all of it they’ve received to maintain the keenness alive,” she added.

Tonioli, who’s lacking his first sequence of Strictly in 16 years, is unable to look on Strictly in particular person this yr as he’s presently jduging on Dancing with the Stars within the US and can’t fly forwards and backwards between North America and the UK as a result of coronavirus-related journey restrictions.

Nonetheless, the Italian dancer will likely be showing remotely on the Sunday evening Outcomes present every week and “will likely be making his grand return to the present full time in direction of the tip of the sequence”, the BBC has mentioned.

The Strictly producers not too long ago revealed the Strictly Come Dancing line-up‘s first dances and songs forward of this weekend’s present, with Jacqui Smith set to Foxtrot to Monty Python and Ranvir Singh taking on a Beyoncé quantity.

Shirley Ballas’ Massive RT Interview arrives on RadioTimes.com this weekend. Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV reveals 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.