Strictly host Claudia Winkleman says she’s ‘simply waiting to be fired’

Claudia Winkleman might have firmly established herself as co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, however the widespread presenter says she nonetheless worries about being changed.

Talking to the Every day Mail, Winkleman stated: “I’m simply waiting to be fired. I’m waiting for any individual to faucet me on the shoulder and go, ‘Oh, sorry, we’ve bought this all unsuitable, you aren’t allowed to go in once more, we’ve bought Rylan as an alternative’.”

(For his half, Rylan Clark-Neal responded to this text on Twitter with one phrase: “Neverrrrrrrrrrrr”)

Winkleman joined the present as Tess Daly’s co-host after Bruce Forsyth retired from presenting duties six years in the past. Earlier than that, she was the host of Strictly’s sister present It Takes Two – which is now hosted by Zoe Ball and Clark-Neal.

However Winkleman stated her insecurities – and her considerations about being fired – might really be a energy.

“I don’t assume that’s a nasty factor,” she instructed the interviewer. “Imposter syndrome is extremely helpful. We’ve each met people who find themselves like, ‘I used to be born to do that, get out of my approach.’ I don’t need to be that particular person. Feeling – don’t throw up – grateful and barely stunned I believe is an efficient factor. It retains you in your toes.”

You may additionally assume that after so a few years as one of many nation’s foremost TV personalities Winkleman wouldn’t nonetheless really feel nerves, however she says that she nonetheless will get very anxious earlier than every present, and depends on co-host and good friend Tess Daly for assist in that regard.

“She is heat, humorous, so stunning however such a robust creature,” she stated of Daly. “I get actually, correctly vomit-inducing nervous earlier than every present – it’s the accountability, the concept that I might mess it up that scares me. Tess is the one who takes care of me and helps me.”

BBC

Regardless of some fears earlier this yr that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 may not be in a position to go forward due to the coronavirus pandemic, this yr’s sequence will start within the close to future – though we’re nonetheless waiting for affirmation on an actual date.

There’ll be some modifications to the present’s normal format this yr. The Strictly Come Dancing line-up is barely smaller than normal with simply twelve contestants, together with Caroline Quentin, Nicola Adams and Invoice Bailey.

Nevertheless some issues will stay the identical as ever, with Winkleman and Daly as soon as once more taking up internet hosting duties – whereas it’s been claimed by It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal that regardless of the modifications the dance extravaganza will nonetheless be recognisable because the present “everybody loves.”

“There isn’t any approach Strictly would go on air if it couldn’t be the Strictly everybody loves,” he stated. “It will be one million instances higher and simpler to go, we’re not doing it this yr, let’s wait, as a result of there’s no level doing one thing that individuals love they usually’ve identified so effectively.”