Strictly pro Amy Dowden reveals who her dream celeb partner would be

With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 approaching quick, followers are determined to know which celebs will be taking to the dance ground for the socially-distanced upcoming sequence.

Whereas there hasn’t been any official phrase on the line-up simply but, Strictly skilled Amy Dowden revealed to RadioTimes.com who her dream superstar partner would be.

“Have you learnt who I believe would be actually good? I say this each time – Hugh Jackman,” she joked.

Amy, who turned the primary Welsh skilled to hitch Strictly in 2017, added nevertheless that it’s the celebs that you just initially underestimate that are likely to go far within the competitors.

“It’s at all times those that you just that you just don’t anticipate, like Chris Ramsey,” she mentioned. “The development from week one to creating all of it the way in which to the semi finals, it’s these shock celebs that I really like.”

Comic Chris Ramsey competed on the present final 12 months with skilled Karen Hauer, ending in fourth place.

Amy, who got here in second place with presenter and actor Karim Zeroual final sequence, mentioned: “All I would say is whoever I get, I’ll ensure they get plenty of enjoyable and so they simply love the expertise.”

Amy is at present presenting her personal present for Howdy journal on Instagram – Amy’s Cha Cha Chat – which is able to see the skilled interview quite a lot of well-known faces each Monday. Her first visitor will be her Strictly colleague and bridesmaid Dianne Buswell.

“I’ll be catching up with her, discovering out what her and Joe have been as much as, and what they’ve been doing in lockdown,” Amy mentioned, “Dianne and I are each chatterboxes so good luck all people.”

Cha Cha Chat with Amy airs on Howdy! journal’s Instagram at 4.30pm each Monday. In the event you’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV information.