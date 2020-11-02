Strictly viewing figures rise in week 2 after COVID briefing

The BBC noticed a lift in viewing figures for Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night time following the much-delayed coronavirus briefing replace.

The dance competitors was meant to air at 7:10pm. It was a couple of minutes delayed in order that the BBC Information Particular may go dwell to Downing Avenue and broadcast Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech asserting the brand new nationwide lockdown; nevertheless, BBC One made the chief resolution to start Strictly Come Dancing the second the PM’s speech was completed.

An viewers of 16.3 million tuned in to hearken to Boris Johnson’s speech as he detailed the foundations for England’s new lockdown, which can begin on Thursday November fifth and final till December 2nd.

And it seems like lots of these watching stayed on for Strictly, which aired straight after the briefing, with viewing figures for the dance present peaking at 10.3 million. The was a mean viewers of 9.4 million throughout your complete two-hour episode.

This quantity was up nearly a million from Strictly’s week one viewing figures, which noticed a peak of 10.1 million sit down for the primary dwell present of 2020. This was one among Strictly’s finest audiences in two years.

The week two dwell reveals opened with Tess Daly providing viewers some consolation in these present occasions.

“On a troublesome night time we are going to strive our highest to maintain you entertained,” she mentioned, as she launched the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

And it appears the dance present was simply what viewers wanted to take the sting off the information they’d simply acquired, with many taking to Twitter to thank the present for placing somewhat sparkle into their Saturday night time.

“BBC information presenter ending up her information report (studying between the traces): proper that’s extra sufficient of that – what all of us want proper now’s somewhat little bit of (*2*)#Strictly,” one viewer wrote.

“I don’t normally watch Strictly, but really feel like I want it tonight,” one other mentioned, including a smiling face emoji.

Commenting on this week’s present, a 3rd wrote: “Jason looks as if a beautiful, comfortable man (simply what we all want throughout these trying occasions.)”

“Votes have been forged. @bbcstrictly is simply what all of us want, particularly after right now’s announcement. Let’s hope it might probably proceed. Fab singers, band, costumes, make up and dancers. I really like strictly,” one fan commented.

BBC information presenter ending up her information report (studying between the traces): proper that is extra sufficient of that – what all of us want proper now’s somewhat little bit of #Strictly — Ali B (@Miss4liB) October 31, 2020