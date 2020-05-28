Strictly “will be a very different show without a studio viewers”, says former contestant Anita Rani

Former contestant Anita Rani has stated that the Strictly 2020 sequence, which can go forward without a studio viewers as a consequence of coronavirus restrictions, will be very different to earlier years.

When knowledgeable of the rumoured lack of viewers, Rani advised RadioTimes.com: “Strictly is a tremendous leisure format however I believe it’ll be a very different show without a studio viewers.”

“The vitality and the thrill you get when that vacant studio is crammed with an viewers, and people standing ovations,” she stated.

“It should nonetheless be superb, however most likely a little much less terrifying for whoever’s competing,” she added. “The concept of having the ability to do it to an empty room, wow. Wow, wow, wow.”

Earlier this month, information broke that the BBC had reportedly axed group dances and a studio viewers from Strictly 2020, nonetheless scheduled for this autumn, to stick to social distancing guidelines.

A supply advised the Every day Star: “Cancelling the Blackpool weekend was not a straightforward resolution. However doing it within the present local weather is just too troublesome. It isn’t price doing if there received’t be a crowd.”

In a latest RadioTimes.com ballot, 59% of Strictly viewers voted in favour of the long-running competitors going forward without a studio viewers and pre-recorded music in lieu of Dave Arch’s reside orchestra.

Rani, who’s internet hosting Channel 4’s new parenting competitors Britain’s Finest Mother or father?, competed in Strictly’s 2015 sequence with skilled Gleb Savchenko.

The presenter reached the semi-final, however was crushed to the ultimate by broadcaster Katie Derham and Anton du Beke. Rani returned to participate within the Strictly Christmas particular in 2018, throughout which she danced a foxtrot with Neil Jones.

Britain’s Finest Mother or father? airs Thursday 28th Could at 8.05pm on Channel Four and Strictly 2020 is because of air on BBC One this autumn.