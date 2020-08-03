Strictly’s AJ Pritchard set for I’m A Celebrity line-up appearance

Final week noticed the information that I’m A Celebrity would return for its twentieth season this yr regardless of the coronavirus pandemic – and, unsurprisingly, the hearsay mill has gone into overdrive since.

One of many names closely linked to the collection is former Strictly Come Dancing skilled AJ Pritchard – with sources claiming that he has held talks with present bosses about making the journey down beneath.

Pritchard confirmed earlier this yr that he could be leaving the BBC One dancing present after 4 years, however it appears he’s not leaving the truth TV life behind him utterly, with a deal reportedly very shut.

In line with The Solar, a supply stated, “Strictly want to suppose that nobody leaves the present and goes on to greater issues, however AJ can be extremely popular within the jungle and it’ll be platform for him.

“His deal is all however accomplished and ITV are delighted they’ve been in a position to prise him away from their rivals.”

And one other star who might be heading to the jungle for this yr’s collection is former EastEnders actor Tamzin Outhwaite, who has reportedly additionally been courted for Strictly this yr.

The identical supply claimed, “It’s early days with Tamzin however she’s somebody producers have mentioned going to Ozwithin the autumn — and he or she’s informed friends she is 100 per cent not participating in Strictly.

“There’s some option to go in negotiations however she’s extra prone to be consuming a kangaroo testicle than carrying sequins this yr.”

It had been unsure whether or not the present could be going forward this yr in current weeks, as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, the long-running actuality collection will air this autumn, and to mark the present’s 20th collection, the broadcaster can even present a one-off documentary, I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, trying again on I’m A Celeb’s finest moments.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo beforehand stated that the collection “seems to be prone to return this yr” however is planning for the present to air a month later than typical, in December.