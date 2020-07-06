Strictly’s forgotten professionals – which pros used to be on the sequence?

While pleasure is brewing for Strictly Come Dancing‘s upcoming sequence this autumn, it’ll be bittersweet for followers of professionals AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton, who’ve each confirmed they wont be returning for the present’s 18th sequence.

The dance competitors has seen quite a lot of skilled dancers come-and-go over its 16-year period, with the solely professional nonetheless dancing on the Strictly stage from sequence one being Anton Du Beke.

We’re sure to see a number of new arrivals and promotions inside the Strictly crew, but it surely’s price Foxtrotting by the present’s historical past to keep in mind the professionals who made the dance competitors what it’s at the moment.

Brendan Cole

Getty Photographs

New Zealand’s Brendan Cole received Strictly’s first ever sequence with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky and likewise positioned third with Lisa Snowdon throughout his time on the present. He solely left Strictly two years in the past, after putting 13th with Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins.

What’s he up to now? Final yr, he appeared on The X Issue: Celeb with actor Jeremy Edwards however was eradicated at the audition stage. Extra not too long ago, he competed on Celeb SAS Who Dares Wins, the place he lasted till episode 4.

Camilla Dallerup

Getty Photographs

Danish dancer Camilla appeared on Strictly seasons one to six, putting third with Gethin Jones in the fifth sequence and successful with Holby Metropolis actor Tom Chambers in 2008. The next yr she took half in I’m a Celeb…Get Me Out of Right here! however give up the present early.

What’s she up to now? Camilla is now a life coach and hypnotherapist however nonetheless related to Strictly – she’s the head decide on Dancing with the Stars New Zealand. She launched a self-help e book this yr.

Erin Boag

Getty Photographs

New Zealand dancer, who’s the dance accomplice of Anton du Beke, appeared on Strictly from 2004 till 2012, narrowly lacking out on successful the Glitterball with Julian Clary (sequence two) and Colin Jackson (sequence three). Her notorious Showdance with Jackson, which featured the pair of them dancing with mannequins is usually cited as the purpose they missed out on the title.

What’s she up to now? Erin now teaches dance lessons in Surbiton and is due to tour the UK with Anton Du Beke and their present Showtime in 2021.

Darren Bennett

Getty Photographs

English skilled dancer Darren Bennett joined Strictly’s second sequence along with his spouse Lilia Kopylova, with each of them leaving the present after season seven.

Darren received his first sequence with EastEnders’ Jill Halfpenny and their iconic Jive to Elton John’s I’m Nonetheless Standing. He made it to the closing as soon as once more in 2006 with Spice Woman Emma Bunton.

What’s he up to now? Darren is now the artistic director for Dancing with the Stars Eire and a decide on Lebanon’s model of the present.

Lilia Kopylova

Getty Photographs

Russian Latin champion Lilia Kopylova, like her husband, joined Strictly in 2004 and received the competitors the following yr with cricketer Darren Gough. She made it to the closing as soon as once more in 2006 with rugby participant Matt Dawson however was crushed to the Glitterball trophy by Mark Ramprakash.

What’s she up to now? After leaving Strictly in 2009, Lilia grew to become a choreographer on Dancing with the Stars Eire and have become the head decide on the Turkish model of Strictly. In March, the couple introduced that they’re anticipating their second little one collectively.

Aliona Vilani

Getty Photographs

Kazakh ballroom champion Aliona Vilani is one among the most profitable Strictly professionals in historical past, having received the Glitterball trophy twice throughout her time on the present. She joined the sequence in 2009 and left in 2015, throughout which time she positioned second with presenter Matt Baker and received with each McFly’s Harry Judd and The Needed’s Jay McGuiness. Her season 13 jive with Jay to a Pulp Fiction medley is usually thought of one among the finest dances in Strictly historical past, having been seen over 5.2 million occasions on YouTube. Whereas she by no means scored a 40 with Jay, she acquired excellent scores from the judges twice with Harry Judd, for his or her Argentine Tango and their Quickstep.

What’s she up to now? Aliona now lives in Florida together with her husband Vincent and their daughter Bella.

Ian Waite

Getty photos

Studying-born dancer Ian Waite joined Strictly in 2005 and left after 4 years on the present. Whereas he could have by no means received Strictly, he reached the closing with Olympian Denise Lewis (sequence two) and presenter Zoë Ball (sequence three).

What’s he up to now? Ian continues to seem on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, teaches dance lessons in Wokingham and is due to go on tour with fellow Strictly professional Vincent Simone at the finish of this yr.

Karen Hardy

Getty Photographs

Latin American champion Karen Hardy joined Strictly in 2005, successful the competitors the following yr with cricketer Mark Ramprakash. The pair had been at the centre of sequence 4’s largest controversies, when Mark’s mic grew to become caught in Karen’s gown mid-Salsa. They had been allowed to restart the routine, turning into the first couple in Strictly historical past to be allowed to achieve this, and nonetheless topped the leaderboard.

What’s she up to now? Karen usually seems on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two as a contributor and runs her personal personal members’ ballroom dance membership in London.

Flavia Cacace

Getty Photographs

Italian skilled Flavia Cacace spent 10 years dancing on Strictly alongside her dance accomplice Vincent Simone. The Argentine Tango professional positioned second with EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo on season 5, with whom she acquired the solely excellent rating of the sequence for his or her Waltz in the closing. She finally received throughout her final sequence with Olympian gymnast Louis Smith in 2012.

What’s she up to now? Flavia now teaches dance lessons and runs her personal well being and health model FCMFIT. She is married to her season eight accomplice, actor Jimi Mistry.

James Jordan

Getty Photographs

Ballroom dancer James Jordan joined Strictly in 2006 along with his spouse Ola Jordan, leaving in 2011 after eight seasons on the present. Though he by no means obtained his palms on the Glitterball trophy, he made it to the closing with comic and psychologist Pamela Stephenson (season eight) and actress Denise van Outen (season 10).

What’s he up to now? Since leaving Strictly, James has taken half in Complete Wipeout, By the Keyhole, Celeb Large Brother 19, Dancing on Ice and Celeb Coach Journey.

Ola Jordan

Getty Photographs

British-Polish ballroom dancer Ola Jordan was a Strictly staple from sequence 4 till sequence 13. She took residence the champion title with presenter Chris Hollins in 2009, attaining an ideal rating with their Charleston to Fats Sam’s Grandslam.

What’s she up to? Ola has appeared on Cut price Hunt with Len Goodman, All Star Mr & Mrs, The Leap, I’m a Celeb…Get Me Out of Right here and Celeb Coach Journey. From 2018 onwards, she has been a decide on Poland’s Dancing with the Stars. She not too long ago gave start to her first little one with James Jordan.

Vincent Simone

Getty Photographs

Italian dancer Vincent Simone joined Strictly in 2006, turning into finest often called the present’s resident Argentine Tango professional. He left in 2012 after reaching the closing with S Membership 7’s Rachel Stevens and Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer. His Foxtrot with Rachel Stevens to the Carpenters’ Shut to You acquired high marks in week 10 of sequence six.

What’s he up to now? Since leaving Strictly, Vincent has taken half in I’m a Celeb…Get Me Out of Right here (2013) and is ready to tour his present The Ballroom Boys with former skilled Ian Waite later this yr.

Kristina Rihanoff

Getty Photographs

Russian ballroom dancer Kristina Rihanoff joined Strictly in 2008, competing on the sequence for eight seasons. She made it to the closing with each Jason Donovan (third place in 2011) and Blue’s Simon Webbe (second place in 2014) however one among her most memorable companions is journalism John Sergeant, who famously dragged her throughout the dance ground throughout a Paso Doble in sequence six.

What’s she up to now? After leaving Strictly in 2015, Kristina grew to become a choreographer for Burn the Flooring and Dancing on Wheels, wrote a e book for ballroom newcomers and appeared on Celeb Mastermind together with her specialist topic Patrick Swayze. In 2016, she joined Celeb Large Brother however was evicted after 15 days. Earlier this yr, she toured her present Dance to the Music alongside Jake Quickenden.

Matthew Cutler

Getty Photographs

World Beginner Latin-American champion Matthew Cutler was knowledgeable on Strictly from 2005 till 2009, dancing with Alesha Dixon to victory throughout season 5. He additionally reached fifth place with each Carol Smilie and Christine Bleakley.

What’s he up to now? He now runs his personal dance studio in Croydon.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will air on BBC One later this yr.