Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell forced to pull dancing tour

Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have had to postpone their tour, following the coronavirus outbreak.

The true-life couple introduced their determination to put their present on maintain in gentle of the current pandemic.

In a shared assertion, Dianne, 30, and Joe, 28, informed followers: “We’ve been working actually onerous on the present and it’s going to be nice, which makes this further onerous. Rescheduling exhibits is the very last thing we would like to do, however these are unusual instances and we now have to maintain everybody secure.”

They continued: “We’re working to strive and reschedule as shortly as attainable so that individuals can alternate their tickets into new dates, however the place that’s not attainable, refunds can be issued out of your level of buy.”

Reassuring ticket holders that they’ll obtain a full refund as the businesses work onerous within the troublesome interval, they added: “Venues and ticketing firms are working in troublesome circumstances for the time being so please bear with them as they work by way of all this. We love you all and look ahead to seeing you in individual once more quickly. Within the meantime, please maintain yourselves wholesome and secure. Xxx.”

The pair have been due to hit the highway in March and April for 20 performances throughout the nation, nonetheless, will now carry out at a later unspecified date.

And Dianne and Joe aren’t the one Strictly stars affected by the pandemic.

This week, professional dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara confirmed that that they had been forced to postpone their Remembering The Oscars Tour till 2021.

Equally, a number of TV exhibits each within the UK and overseas have been severely affected because the COVID-19 outbreak continues to dominate the headlines with many initiatives having their productions suspended.

Strictly Come Dancing is about to return to the BBC later this yr. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV information.