Strictly’s Michelle Visage to host new BBC Three lockdown show

RuPaul’s Drag Race decide Michelle Visage will host new lockdown collection How’s Your Head, Hun? for BBC Three.

The eight-part collection, filmed in Michelle’s LA residence, will comply with the Strictly star, her husband David, their daughter Lola and her boyfriend as they struggle “to discover some type of rhythm as they settle in for the lengthy haul of lockdown”.

Together with her household appearing as each digital camera operatives and co-hosts, viewers will watch Michelle as she retains in contact together with her daughter Lily at school, tries to keep busy and her makes an attempt to maintain her household entertained.

“Every week you possibly can be a part of her for a household progress report, and excessive jinks,” the collection’ synopsis guarantees. “Michelle can even be making an attempt new ‘lockdown initiatives’ every week, as a result of very like the remainder of us, she has taken up new initiatives with gusto and blended outcomes.”

These lockdown initiatives embody banana bread baking, studying Italian, planting pomegranate timber and coaching her newly adopted canine.

Talking in regards to the upcoming show, Michelle mentioned: “I’m SO excited to give everybody’s anxiousness and fear a relaxation with How’s Your Head, Hun. Once you see how quarantine life is with MY household and mates, we’ll all be laughing collectively. Prepare!”

Michelle Visage participated within the 2019 collection of Strictly Come Dancing with skilled Giovanni Pernice. She positioned sixth on the show.

How’s Your Head, Hun? can be Michelle’s second solo undertaking for BBC Three after the channel commissioned Michelle Visage: Get Off Your Ass in February.

How’s Your Head Hun? will stream on BBC Three in the course of the lockdown interval. Should you’re in search of extra to watch take a look at our TV Information.