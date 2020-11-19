‘Strike’ at terrorists’ bases in PoK! Indian Army denied the reports

new Delhi: In response to the Pakistani army’s attempts to infiltrate maximum militants into India before the bitter winter, the Indian Army is conducting “precise targeted attacks” on suspected terrorist targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). At the same time, these reports have been denied by the Indian Army. The Indian Army has been quoted as saying that the Indian Army has not crossed the LoC in any way today. Also Read – CM Yogi reached last village of the country, made army soldiers sweet

Sources associated with the security establishment gave this information on Thursday. He said that the 'Deep State' (governmental powers acting behind the scenes) in Pakistan aimed at helping terrorists to escape the surveillance of anti-terrorism watchdog FATF and at the same time to fuel the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Have tried to balance.

Sources said that in order to help infiltrate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks, the Pakistani army has been continuously targeting civilian areas along the Indian side of the Line of Control with mortars and other heavy weapons. According to official figures, while in 2019, 18 civilians were killed in Pakistan's shelling throughout the year, 21 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistan shelling so far this year.

Sources said that intelligence-based targeted attacks are being carried out by the Indian Army to thwart terrorists (mostly Pakistanis and foreigners) and the scope of damage in these operations remains negligible. He said that a new way is being adopted by Pakistan to “incite unrest” in Jammu and Kashmir and provide arms to the youth, so as to avoid any kind of surveillance among the growing international pressure.

Sources said that there is also international pressure on Pakistan to take action against terrorist organizations operating on its land. “The Indian Army is responding to the Pakistan Army’s action to specifically target civilians by conducting targeted attacks on suspected terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said. Sources said that Pakistan is showing the death of terrorists as civilian deaths in order to gain sympathy and to get help from international donors.