Striking Out Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Due to its enormous success, the Irish origin narrative The Striking Out series was introduced to America.

It was created by Blinder Films and debuted on Acorn TV in March 2017 before moving to RTE Television. This legal drama contains between four and six episodes every season, respectively.

James Phelan developed the Irish drama television series Striking Out, which was helmed by Lisa James Larsson with Simon Massey.

Striking Out Season 3 Release Date

With two explosive seasons back-to-back, Striking Off has had a terrible time. Since the conclusion of season 2, fans have been impatiently awaiting the announcement of the series’ third season.

Striking Out has reportedly been cancelled for any subsequent projects, according to recent rumours from the show’s producers, however season 3 has neither been extended nor cancelled as of yet.

Striking Out Season 3 Cast

Amy Huberman as Tara Rafferty; a Dublin-based solicitor

Neil Morrissey as Vincent Pike; SC and close friend of Tara’s

Rory Keenan as Eric Dunbar; Tara’s cheating ex-fiancé and former colleague

Fiona O’Shaughnessy as Meg Reilly; a private investigator and tech guru

Emmet Byrne as Ray Lamont; a petty criminal represented by Tara whom she later employs

Maria Doyle Kennedy as George Cusack; Tara’s new office partner

Moe Dunford as Sam Dunbar; Eric’s younger brother

Paul Antony-Barber as Richard Dunbar; senior partner in the law firm and Eric’s father

Nick Dunning as Conrad Rafferty; Tara’s father, who works as a barrister

Ingrid Craigie as Irene Rafferty; Tara’s mother and former legal secretary

Brahm Gallagher as Pete; a local cafe owner who allows Tara to set up her fledgling firm in his back office

Conall Keating as Steve; Ray’s partner

Kate Gilmore as Lucy Whelan; receptionist at Dunbar’s

Sam McGovern as “Bookworm” Joe; a junior counsel

Natalie Radmall-Quirke as Caroline Walsh; an employee at Dunbar’s

Elva Trill as Gillian; an employee at Dunbar’s

Susannah De Wrixon as Joan Dunbar; Eric’s mother

Enda Oates as Phillip McGrath

Michael James Ford as Nigel Fitzjames

Jane Brennan as Deidre York

Striking Out Season 3 Trailer

Striking Out Season 3 Plot

This courtroom drama’s first and second seasons are both overflowing with unbridled emotion and savvy power dynamics.

The second season concluded on an odd cliffhanger. This drama series on Acorn TV will probably pick up where Season 2 left off. It’s possible that Tara, Barry, and the enigmatic Coraline may take the stage in Striking Out Season 3.

James Phelan presented the programme, which received criticism for being too tiny. The producers want to film a longer season.

With this into mind, you can anticipate that as the tale develops on the programme, you’ll be turned around each time. Striking Out will also offer you a fair flavour of legal courtroom drama in addition to this.