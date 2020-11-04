‘Strolling Lifeless’: Hilarie Burton Cast as Negan’s Wife Lucille

“The Strolling Lifeless” has chosen the actor who will take a swing at taking part in Lucille.

The present has solid Hilarie Burton within the visitor starring position of Negan’s late spouse. As such, she can be becoming a member of her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan who after all performs Negan. Burton will seem in bonus episodes including on to the occasions of season 10, the finale of which was delayed by the pandemic.

Information of Burton’s casting comes lower than a month after AMC introduced its historic zombie collection will finish after season 11. The ultimate season will air over two years on the community, starting in late 2021, and include 24 episodes in whole.

Burton and Morgan expanded their relationship with AMC earlier this yr by internet hosting the half-hour video chat collection “Friday Night time In with The Morgans.” The weekly present was shot from their farm in upstate New York.

Lucille the character is alleged to have died years earlier than the occasions of the collection from pancreatic most cancers. Negan, former chief of the Saviors, named his wire-bound baseball bat after her.

“Been fairly arduous to maintain this a secret. However I like working with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. I like watching him develop into Negan and tackle that swagger. And I like the ‘The Strolling Lifeless’ household. They’ve been part of our household for ages and I’m so grateful for his or her kindness,” Burton wrote in a tweet to substantiate the casting information.

Burton is greatest identified for enjoying Peyton Sawyer in “One Tree Hill.” Her latest TV credit embody the NBC drama “Council of Dads,” which was canceled after a single season.

ComicBook.com first reported the casting.