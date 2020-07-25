‘Strolling Useless’ Season 11 Delayed, Season 10 to Get Extra Episodes

“The Strolling Useless” formally is not going to debut Season 11 this October due to the continuing manufacturing shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Collection showrunner Angela Kang made the announcement Friday throughout the present’s [email protected] panel. It will mark the primary time the present has failed to air a brand new season in October because it debuted in 2010.

It was additionally introduced, nevertheless, that the Season 10 finale would air on Oct. Four at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The finale was initially set to air in April however was pushed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The opening minutes of the finale might be considered under.

Kang additionally stated that six extra episodes that shall be thought of a part of Season 10 shall be shot and aired in early 2021, bringing the season to 22 episodes complete. That can make it the longest season in “Strolling Useless” historical past.

“The Strolling Useless” was renewed for Season 11 final October forward of the Season 10 premiere. It was introduced at the moment that Lauren Cohan, who performed Maggie Greene on the post-apocalyptic drama, will return as a sequence common within the new season.

Moreover, it was introduced throughout the “Concern the Strolling Useless” panel that the sixth season of that present will debut on Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET. A trailer for Season 6 might be seen under.

Lastly, it was introduced that the brand new present within the franchise, “The Strolling Useless: World Past,” will debut on Oct 4. at 10 p.m. ET instantly after the Season 10 finale of “The Strolling Useless.” That present was additionally set to debut in April however was pushed again due to the pandemic. A particular episode of “Speaking Useless” discussing each episodes will air after the sequence premiere. An prolonged trailer might be considered under.

“The Strolling Useless” Season 10 Finale Prolonged Clip

“Concern the Strolling Useless” Season 6 Trailer

“The Strolling Useless: World Past” Prolonged Trailer