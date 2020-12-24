‘Strolling Useless’: Steven Yeun Reflects on His Loss of life, Life on Show

The zombie apocalypse that took maintain of TV in 2010 was very, superb for Steven Yeun.

To say that “The Strolling Useless” was Yeun’s breakout function can be an understatement so highly effective it may reanimate a corpse.

Yeun had a handful of onscreen credit to his title earlier than he was solid within the AMC sequence within the function of Glenn Rhee. The character instantly proved to be pivotal to the sequence, as he was the one who initially rescued Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes from zombies within the present’s second episode, which made the character a part of the group that fashioned the core of the sequence.

Although Glenn was only a pizza supply man previous to the occasions of the sequence, he rapidly grew to become a fan favourite after he demonstrated a willingness to danger his life to guard others. It additionally didn’t damage he bought to star in an iconic Season 1 scene by which he speeds out of a ruined Atlanta in a fire-red Dodge Challenger to distract the zombies and canopy the group’s escape.

“I feel for me it was an enormous blessing to get ‘Strolling Useless’ as a result of not solely did I meet unbelievable folks that taught me some unbelievable methods to navigate life — to be an expert, to be an actor, to take a job significantly — but additionally simply undergo a beast reminiscent of ‘Strolling Useless,’” Yeun instructed Selection.

“The Strolling Useless’s” reputation soared from the outset, rising to change into the highest-rated present on tv for a number of seasons. Though the present options a big ensemble solid, Yeun was a serious a part of that success, with the character Glenn morphing from a plucky younger member of the present’s central group to a bona fide motion hero and intercourse image.

To wit, followers of “Strolling Useless” can be hard-pressed to call a extra intense scene than the one within the Season 3 episode “When the Useless Come Knocking” by which Glenn is tied to a chair and locked in a room the place a zombie is turned unfastened. The scene ends with Glenn in some way managing to kill it and letting out a really actual and uncooked primal scream.

Furthermore, followers bought a take a look at Glenn’s tender aspect too, after Yeun and costar Lauren Cohan, who performs Maggie Greene, grew to become the primary couple of the zombie apocalypse. The 2 characters made a love connection in Season 2 and managed to stay collectively by any variety of life and loss of life conditions.

All of the fan affection and admiration got here the extremely sturdy backlash when Glenn was killed off in grisly trend (it concerned a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire) within the Season 7 premiere in October 2016.

The loss of life was not altogether surprising, on condition that the character dies on the an identical second within the comedian sequence that impressed “Strolling Useless.” However followers of the present had been nonetheless none too pleased about it, with some even swearing off watching the present from that second ahead. But Yeun has no arduous emotions. Seven seasons on a top-rated primetime sequence left him extra assured about his expertise and extra decided to talk up on the job.

“Leaving [the show], if I had any bizarre emotions about it, was principally that I hadn’t taken the time for myself to know who I used to be and possibly my voice and what I wished to say,” Yeun says. “I used to be at all times type of in service to this bigger narrative. And in some ways in which displays type of how I used to be raised in my early years. I feel I’m carried out. I feel I need to strive the opposite aspect.”

(Pictured: Steven Yeun and Lauren Cohen in “The Strolling Useless.”)