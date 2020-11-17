Strong blow to BJP in Maharashtra – Tight leader and former Union Minister Jai Singh Rao resigns

Maharashtra News: The BJP has suffered a major setback in Maharashtra. North Maharashtra’s political leader and former Union Minister Jai Singh Rao Gaikwad Patil has resigned from the primary membership of the party. Gaikwad was very close to the former Union minister late Gopinath Munde and was working to strengthen the party in Marathwada. His resignation is considered a major setback for the BJP. Also Read – Bihar: BJP leaders caught in objectionable position with women, people beaten fiercely

Gaikwad, a three-time MP from Beed, had served as the Minister of State for Education in the Central Government. With this, he has also been an MLC twice. Also Read – Manoj Tiwari’s helicopter malfunction, emergency landing in Patna

There is a discussion about his resignation that Jai Singh Gaikwad Patil was angry with his neglect in the party. It is being said that he was sideline by the party even during the assembly elections. However, Patil has not yet announced the official reasons behind leaving the party. Patil has sent his resignation to BJP Maharashtra Pradesh President Chandrakant Patil. Also Read – Mumbai Local: When will the local train service start for the common people? Maharashtra government minister gave this answer

Along with Jai Singh Rao Gaikwad Patil, Eknath Khadse, who was once a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had also left the party, upset by the neglect of the BJP and joined the Nationalist Congress Party. Now these are the other big leaders who have resigned from the party.