Strong clash of Paulo Díaz with a teammate of the Chilean National Team in the middle of the game

Eduardo Berizzo’s cycle in the Chilean National Team did not start in the best way. In his first commitment at the head of the Rojathe South American team lost 2-0 to South Korea in a friendly played at the stadium Daejeon World Cup Stadium, an enclosure that is located about 160 kilometers south of the capital, Seoul. The goals were the work of Hwang Hee-Chan and Son Heung-Min.

However, one of the main news that left The match featured defender Paulo Díaz, who had a strong clash with a teammate team in full play; situation that was quickly diluted thanks to the intervention of the figure of the Asian team.

The River Plate footballer had a dialectical crossroads (finished face to face) with his compatriot Benjamín Kuscevic, with whom he shared the central defense. Son Heung-Min, captain of Korea and star of Tottenham in the Premier League, upon seeing the situation, did not hesitate to intervene to try to calm things down and prevent the situation from escalating. Then the experienced Gary Medel joined, who with a couple of shouts tried to leave the fight behind.

Paulo Díaz argued with Benjamín Kuscevic and had to be separated by Son Heung-Min

It is worth noting that the set man millionaire did not have a good performance. He suffered against the talent of the Spurs striker and on several occasions was exposed by poor decisions when trying to come out playing from the bottom. He was even one of the main targets of his team by supporters on social networks.

The Roja opted for Toto Berizzo to start a refoundation in the national squad and go in search of the ticket to the next World Cup after being left out on the road to Qatar 2022. The trans-Andeans, with 19 units, were five behind Peru, who will have to face a Playoff against an AFC team.

Their next friendly will be in Tunisia, who is in Group D, where France (current champion), Denmark and the winner of the match between Peru and the winner of the United Arab Emirates and Australia meet.

Formations:

Chile: Ferdinand DePaul; Nayel Mehssatou, Paulo Díaz, Benjamín Kuscevic, Matías Ibacache; Gary Medell; Diego Valencia, Marcelino Núñez, Tomás Alarcón, Jean Meneses; and Ben Breretton. DT: Eduardo Berizzo.

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu; Hong Chul, Hwang Hee-Chan, Hwang In-Beom, Jeong Woo-Yeong; Jung Seung-Hyun, Jung Woo-Young, Kim Moon-Hwan, Kwon Kyung-Won; Na Sang-Ho; y Son Heung-Min. DT: Paulo Bento.

