Strong discussion of Daniil Medvedev with his coach at the Australian Open: he kicked him out of the stadium in the middle of the game

Medvedev got angry and kicked his coach out of the stadium

The expectations that exist about Daniil Medvedev as a candidate for Australian Open they became pressure for the Russian tennis player. During the third round, he faced Filip Krajinovic and during the fourth set a situation occurred that drew the attention of the tennis world: number 4 in the ATP ranking kicked his coach out of the stadium.

The anger was generated during a negative passage of Medvedev at the match. After winning the first two sets by double 6-3, he lost the third 6-4 and the alarms went off when he was 4-1 in the fourth chapter. On his way to the seat to rest, the Russian raised a finger pointing to the sector of his coach, Gilles Cervara, and exclaimed: “You went crazy! Can you let me play?

The Spanish coach, hearing the tennis player’s claim, got up from his seat heading to the exit. “I’m leaving because I’m sure you’re going to win this game!”he replied before leaving. Finally, Daniil lost the fourth set 6-3 but raised the performance in the last to take it 6-0 and go to the fourth round of the first Grand Slam of the year where he will face the American Mackenzie McDonald.

Medvedev beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic in five sets (Reuters)

After the duel, the player explained the situation in detail at a press conference. “I don’t know what went through his mind. He left me just so that I can calm down and be calm. As a human being I have moments of frustration, but we both want to win ”explained the Russian. And I add: “The how coach and as a player, all we want is to win. Leaving the stadium was the best decision at that time. “

In addition, Medvedev acknowledged that fights are normal in his relationship with his coach. “We will have one or two a year. Capable one in two years. But today it helped and we are definitely going to talk, it was not something serious “he explained. Daniil is considered one of the great candidates to lift the Australian Open and his chances increased after Novak Djokovic’s abdominal injury.

“It is never good to see an injured tennis player. But I was surprised to see him winning with an ailment in that difficult area. That’s why he has 18 Grand Slams, he’s an incredible player “, concluded the Russian after watching the game of number 1 on the planet. The Serbian will face the Canadian Milos Raonic in the next round and all participants will be watching to see if he can continue towards the title with that more than annoying injury.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The woman who made an obscene gesture to Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open spoke: “It’s incredibly boring with all those rituals before taking out”

Insults, a confrontation and the judge who had to separate: spicy discussion between Italians Fognini and Caruso at the Australian Open

Australia tightened its quarantine: they evacuated the stadium in the middle of Djokovic’s game to comply with restrictions