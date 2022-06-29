Strong dispute between Arsenal and Manchester United for a player from the Argentine national team: the shocking offer they made for the defender

The Arsenal of England was in the news this monday millionaire offer that he presented to acquire the pass of the Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez, who is also in Manchester United’s plans.
According to the British newspaper The Mirror, the london club improved its previously rejected proposal (about 25 million dollars) and offered to Ajax £35 million plus bonus (about 43 million dollars) for the record of the player from Entre Ríos.
Martínez, 24, was chosen as the best player of the Ajax champion in the last season and he is one of the champions of America and of the Finalissima with the Argentine national team.
Ángel Di María, closer to Juventus, and Paulo Dybala, was related to Inter Milan, are the other footballers of the team commanded by Lionel Scaloni who define their futures.
Lisandro Martinez, who can play defender, left-back and central striker, it sounded like reinforcement of Manchester United, that directs his ex trainer Erik ten Hagbut in the last few hours Arsenal accelerated and has already formalized its interest.
The left handed debuted in Newell’s Old Boys in the 2016-2017 season. He then transferred to Defense and Justice (2017-2019) and continued his career at Ajax. If the transfer is made in the aforementioned amount, La Lepra Rosario you could receive a lot of money to their coffers by solidarity mechanism. Some are estimated 850 thousand dollars.
If the pass materializes in the figures mentioned, Martínez will be the second most expensive defender in history below Nicolás Otamendi, who went from Valencia to Manchester City in 2015 for 45 million euros.
