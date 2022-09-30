Strong editorial from The Washington Post on how the brutal repressive machine works in Venezuela

Nicolás Maduro (EFE / Miraflores Press)

“The pains of Venezuela under the government of Nicolás Maduro and his mentor Hugo Chávez are evident for all to see.: years of severe economic decline, breakdown of democracy, and an epic exodus out of the country. Now comes the details how Maduro has personally directed the brutal security services to silence dissent.”

Thus, forceful, begins the editorial of September 29, The Washington Postshowing how Nicolás Maduro has personally directed the brutal security services to silence the opposition.

The third report published by an international fact-finding mission created by the UN Human Rights Council concludes, along with the previous ones from 2020 and 2021, that the Nicolás Maduro regime committed crimes against humanity in a “widespread and systematic attack directed against a civilian”with the result that “political dissent has been largely crushed.”

As he summarizes Postthese reports, based on 471 interviews, “provide a chilling picture of the Maduro’s police state.” Among the tortures and punishments that appear in the reports are: “Strong beatings with bats and sharp objects; electric shocks to sensitive parts of the body; suffocation with toxic substances and water; cuts and mutilations including on the soles of the feet and under the nails… rape with objects; beatings and electric shocks to the genitals; constant lighting or constant darkness; extreme heat or extreme cold; forced feeding of feces and vomit; and death threats and threats of rape against the victims and their families.”

The orders to SEBIN “came directly from President Maduro himself”

The new report of the UN Human Rights Council directly accuses the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), and the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN). The “crimes and violations” committed by these agencies, the panel concludes, “were particularly cruel” against defenseless detainees.. No one at these agencies has been investigated for the crimes, the report says, and “the damage [las víctimas] suffered remains unaddressed.”

But who is really responsible? Nicolás Maduro himself, who “gives direct orders” to the head of the DGCIM, in person or by phone – but never in writing. In addition, the orders to SEBIN “came directly from President Maduro himself,” says the report.

And, in some cases, as revealed by a senior official, when a target was under SEBIN surveillance, “President Maduro wanted to know what the person was doing 24 hours a day, so the Director General sent him information every two hours. ”.

Therefore, Maduro and his senior officials “stand out as the main architects in the design, implementation and maintenance of a machinery at the service of the repression of dissent,” the UN report concludes.

“The report comes at a sensitive time for US policy, which has sought to isolate the Maduro regime and still recognizes Juan Guaido democratically elected as interim president, although Maduro seems to be strengthening his control. “The leftist governments that come to power in Latin America seem willing to reestablish ties with Venezuela. US officials have met directly with the Venezuelan government twice this year to discuss the release of unjustly detained US citizens. Meanwhile, the flow of Venezuelan refugees is a heavy burden on the Western Hemisphere and the United States. In all of this, the crimes of Mr. Maduro must not be overlooked.”

Keep reading:

Hard analysis of the Washington Post: “Argentina is a country addicted to debt and the IMF is its supplier”

The Washington Post editorial: “Chile should rewrite its draft Constitution”