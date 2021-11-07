Strong internal in the French National Team: Olivier Giroud aimed against Karim Benzema

Olivier Giroud aimed against Karim Benzema (REUTERS / Daniel Mihailescu)

The French National Team is the current world champion (it was consecrated in Russia 2018), it has just won the UEFA Nations League and is well positioned to obtain its ticket to Qatar 2022 (in the European Qualifiers it leads Group D with 12 units, three more than his Ukraine escort). Nevertheless, the internal climate experienced by the squad led by Didier Deschamps is not the best.

The break came after the coach’s decision to recall Karim Benzema to contest the European Championship, a competition in which the Gauls were not close to showing their level and were unexpectedly eliminated in the round of 16 at the hands of Switzerland on penalties. The one who revealed this discomfort within the team was Olivier Giroud during an interview with The Team.

“I found out like all the players when the coach announced it. It was Deschamps’s will to do so. I can understand it. Who am I in his eyes to tell me first that he is going to summon him? But I would have liked to have been warned before. I also had the opportunity to discuss it with him in the national team ”, the now attacking Milan of Italy began his story.

In his view, the return of the Real Madrid striker generated changes in football that contributed to the irregular performance of France in the European Championship. “Benzema’s return generated a tactical imbalance in the team, in addition to altering our way of playing. I mean it frankly, having nothing against Karim. Many things happened despite him. We emphasize it in quite a few games. The national team was later able to alleviate this problem of tactical adaptation. We see it in the League of Nations. But it took time. Despite this, Karim quickly changed our way of playing, which had been well established for five years, ”he revealed. However, he quickly clarified: “I never had problems with Benzema. Karim has changed, he has matured and evolved quite well. Everything went well in the competition. We ate at the same table every day ”.

In March last year, Benzema had been critical of his compatriot, stating that “we cannot and should not confuse a Formula 1 car with a kart car. I am nice to him, but I am Formula 1 ″. Giroud’s response was immediate: “I will be a kart, but with a World Cup”. The Cat He spent five years without defending the shirt of his country as a result of the media scandal with Mathieu Valbuena.

The striker also took the opportunity to minimize the friction he had with Kylian Mbappé after publicly implying that they were not passing the ball in the indicated way, something that the PSG athlete did not see with good eyes. “When I spoke after the game against Bulgaria I did not mention any names. Quickly Mbappé and I talked in his room. It was a 48 hour issue and then we moved on. It was an insignificant, minimal event that, at no time, should have altered the balance of the team”, He concluded.

It is worth noting that France, which has other interesting names on offense, such as Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) and Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), currently occupies third place within the FIFA ranking and is one of the main candidates for the title at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

KEEP READING:

Newcastle prepares a fortune to break the market and take a Barcelona figure

“I’m coming home”: Xavi’s message after confirming his arrival at Barcelona as a new manager

They revealed another millionaire loss that Barcelona suffered after the departure of Lionel Messi