Strong protest by farmers on Gandhi Jayanti, protest from Punjab to Delhi

new Delhi: The performance of the farmers against the dense agricultural bills brought by the central government is not taking the name of calm. Protests are being witnessed in different parts of the country. But the performance of farmers in Punjab continues unabated. Rail stop campaign was launched by farmers in Punjab on Friday. Not only this, there is also a preparation to protest in Delhi and surrounding areas of UP.

Explain that the demand of farmers is that the government should include the matter of giving minimum support price (MSP) in the new agriculture bill. In Punjab, the farmers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been sitting on the track for the past several days, due to which railway traffic is also being disrupted. Committee members say that this demonstration will continue till October 5. A decision will be taken after this.

Not only this, former Congress President Rahul will attend the rally in Punjab on October 3. During this time, a tractor rally will be taken from Punjab to Delhi, which will include Rahul Gandhi, Captain Amarinder Singh etc. During this period, Haryana has refused to enter this rally in the Haryana border. Let us know that at different places in Punjab, farmers are sitting on the tracks and registering their displeasure.