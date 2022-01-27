Strong response from the Chilean government to the Argentine team: “They had the real quilombo”

Zorros del Desierto Stadium, Calama, where the Chilean and Argentine teams will face each other

This Wednesday the Argentine team arrived in the city of Calama, Antofagasta region (1,534 kilometers from Santiago) to face Chile for the qualifiers. But nevertheless, his arrival was not exempt from claims by the “Albiceleste”. In their social networks, some players expressed their annoyance at the delay in the procedures to enter the country.

The delegation led by Lionel Scaloni -who could not travel because he was positive for covid-19- was delayed to take PCR tests and other health protocols. This caused the anger of members of the campus, who uploaded content to their social networks lamenting. The trans-Andean press echoed this and increased the complaints on the other side of the Andes Mountains.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez uploaded a video to his Instagram account, where he said “As always, quilombo”, He also made fun of the drug control carried out by the police.

The Argentine team was held for almost two hours at the Calama airport to go through an exhaustive control that included swabs and dogs sniffing their bags.

The Minister of the Interior, Rodrigo Delgado, reacted to this, who this Thursday accused that the “real quilombo” was in the trans-Andean delegation with the mess of their entry paperwork.

“I read that some players spoke of quilombo, but The truth is that the real mess was with the Argentine delegation with their papers. It strikes me that this player or these players have not been warned by those who coordinate the selection of the quilombo they had, “Delgado said at a press point this Thursday morning.

“And I want to explain to the Argentine players that when they speak ill of health personnel, and perhaps they do not know, but Chile has reached the numbers it has in vaccination, in testing for the selfless work of those health officials who themselves mock. They made fun of the customs officials, of a dog that looks for drugs, and more than making fun of them, they should be grateful because those same officials helped them to order this mess of papers that they had, so I ask a little more respect from Chile, to the history of Chile, because I saw a rather unpleasant emoticon next to the Chilean flag”, the minister added emphatically.

“They came with a lot of disorder and I would invite them to be more humble, and to recognize that they had a real disorder”, Delgado added.

Desert Foxes Stadium, Calama

The meeting between the two teams will be today at 9:15 pm at the Zorros del Desierto Stadium. Calama recognized for its soccer team, Club de Deportes Cobreloa, who stood out in two runner-up finishes in the Copa Libertadores de América in 1981 and 1982. And he was also eight times champion in the First Division in the national tournament.

Also in the northern city, there is a football museum. A family, the Astorga Tapia welcomed several young players trained in Cobreloa in their home, among which none other than Alexis Sánchez and Charles Aránguiz stand out. Precisely from the shirts that both footballers have given them over the years, this beloved and well-known family has built a true museum made up of these garments, as well as other relics: signed balls, trophies, and many invaluable memories.

