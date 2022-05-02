Strong sanction from FIFA to Senegal for the scandal of the lasers in the definition for a ticket to the World Cup against Egypt

Enlightened: this is how Salah had to execute his penalty against Senegal

FIFA sanctioned the Senegalese soccer federation with a fine of 175 Swiss francs ($180,000) for the excesses of the fans during a decisive match of the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, including the use of laser lights to blind his rivals in the penalty shootout, especially the star Mohamed Salah, who missed his shot. Senegal He will also have to play a future official match without an audience.

Salah’s face was illuminated with a green color before the execution of the penalty, which he launched over the crossbar. Senegal prevailed in the definition from the twelve steps in Dakar in March, with Sadio Mané — Salah’s teammate in Liverpool — as the author of the determining shot.

Other arguments that the disciplinary committee took into account for the sanction were the invasion of the field by Senegalese fans, an obscene banner and the inability of the national federation “to ensure that law and order were observed in the stadium.”

As ruled by the draw held in Doha last April 1, Senegal is in Group A at the World Cup, along with Loca, the Netherlands and Ecuador.

It was the strongest penalty applied on this occasion by the FIFA disciplinary panelwhich also addressed dozens of similar cases for Playoff games played from January to March, ruling various fines and stadium closures.

Nigeria, for example, will have to pay a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs ($154,000) and play a match behind closed doors. National team fans entered the field of play in Abuja and staged other riots after Nigeria’s elimination at home to Ghana in their playoff.

Discriminatory behavior by Chilean and Colombian fans at their home games resulted in fines of 95,000 Swiss francs ($98,000) and 55,000 Swiss francs ($56,500), respectively.

For their part, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay and Venezuela received fines for delaying the kick-off.

Mexico will also have to pay fines for delaying the kick-off in the matches against Panama and El Salvador, and a third penalty for the use of lasers in the match against the United States.

With AP information

