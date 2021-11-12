Strong sayings of the former Bayern president against Manchester City and PSG: “His fucking money is not enough”

Uli Hoeness harshly criticized the sheiks who run PSG and Manchester City (AP)

For several years many of the most important football clubs in Europe have had external ownersIn other words, they stopped belonging to the partners and began to be managed by multi-million dollar investors who put their fortune at the service of the entity. Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City, which were boosted by economic injections from Qatarare the most notorious cases: two clubs without much history that currently dominate the world scene.

On this phenomenon he has opined very harshly Uli Hoeneß, who was president of the Bayern Munich until November 2019, considered the great architect of the financial might of the Bavarian club because he was sports director during 30 years and took the presidency from 2009 to 2014, returning later in 2016.

In an interview for a podcast titled ’11 Lives – The World of Uli Hoeness’, the former boss of the Bayern said that for his club it should be an additional incentive to show clubs like the PSG, City or other clubs with large investors, that wealth is not everything: “When we win against them I am very happy. One motivation is to show that to competitors: their fucking money is not enough. “

Hoeness He also compared the origins of the money that he had at his disposal when he became president of the Bayern and the one who has Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the top manager of the PSG, who doubts his taste for football. “The difference between him and me? I work to earn my money, and he received it as a gift. They make it available to you and you don’t need to work for it. When he wants a player he goes to look for his emir. I don’t even know if he likes football, ”he shot.

Despite the large amount of money they have in their coffers, still the Paris Saint Germain and the Manchester City they have not managed to win the UEFA Champions League. Even the Bayern Munich, which won it six times in its history (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013 and 2020), beat the Parisian team in its last final.

“Up to now those two clubs haven’t won anything. Nothing at all! Neither one nor the other have the lowest Champions League title. They will lose against us again. Not always, but from time to time, “he said. Hoeness, who as a footballer has won several titles with The Bavarians and he was even world champion with Germany on 1974.

It is not the first time Hoeness attacks investors in the PSG and the Manchester City. A few months ago, he caused controversy with some statements about the way in which the English club proceeded when it needed to sign a player. “My friend Pep Guardiola told me that when he needs a player he calls the sheikh and he raises the price of gas”he said at the time. Your relationship with Guardiola was born when the Catalan coach was in charge of Bayern for three seasons, just before moving to City.

Every time a Uli Hoeneß you have been asked about financial advantages that the Bayern Munich in front of the vast majority of clubs in the Bundesliga, has always remembered that this money had been generated playing football and did not come from gifts from a foreign investor. His work in the club’s offices, which began in 1979 following a knee injury that forced him to retire with 29 years, it was fundamental.

In your private life, Hoeness made his fortune with an empire of commercialization of products like cold cuts and sausages, but also happened 21 months in jail for tax fraud between 2014 and 2016.

