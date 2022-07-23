Strong self-criticism from a PSG player: “You have to leave individualities aside”

PSG will try to conquer Europe with Mbappé, Messi and Neymar (Reuters)

After the frustration caused by the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League compared to Real Madrid, PSG initiated a restructuring that included the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino as coach and the departure of Leonardo as sports director. In this context, the president of the French club, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, explained that in this new stage the players were going to end “bling bling” and a period with a new contracting policy would begin. The one who referred to it was the Spanish paul sarabia.

The striker who was on loan at the Sporting de Portugal the last few months, he joined the preseason of the French team and gave an interview to the news agency AFP. In that talk he showed enthusiasm for the new measures adopted by the coaching staff of Christophe Galtierwho has put discipline above all else.

“The first impression is good, he wants to play the ball. Confidence is good and I think he is a coach who is going to bring us many good things”, he commented on the coach. When asked if this coach, with vast experience in Ligue 1 at the helm of Lille and Nice, will be able to manage a dressing room full of stars, he responded with a strong self-criticism: “We are a group, we have to build a good group, leave individualities aside, because the most important thing is the group. I think it is shown every year, the teams that are more compact, that do things together the most, that are prepared to face these bad times, that within a season there are always, are the ones that end up winningthey end up having titles and we are going to try to build a good group, start in the morning, with these habits, until we finish with training, tactics, everything, to create a good atmosphere and a good group to win”.

Pablo Sarabia hopes to have more filming with Galtier (Reuters)

It is clear that last season PSG ended up being the victim of their own squad and Pochettino failed to put the pieces together. It was thus that the trident of Neymar-Messi-Mbappe that seemed created to conquer Europe, was shipwrecked in that attempt and a joint effort that astonished world football could never be seen.

“I don’t know what (PSG is missing to win the Champions League), but what it does I am clear that a good work environment, having a good grouphaving a good coach like we have, tactically being all organized, having the same idea of ​​the game, is important to win titles, “he said. Sarabia.

The 30-year-old Spaniard emerged from Real Madrid You will have a difficult task if you want to earn a place in the team. However, he trusts that the coach bets on the collective and in that context he believes that he could become a key piece.

