Strong self-criticism from Luis Suárez after being eliminated with Nacional from the Copa Sudamericana

(Credit: Telam)

The elimination of Nacional de Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana caused a surprise and quickly traveled the world. And it was not for less, since on the campus is Luis Suárez, who had rejected important offers, including one from River Plate, to return to the club of his beginnings.

His goal was to have a lot of competition to get to the World Cup in Qatar in November with the Uruguayan team. However, everything fell apart against Atletico Goianiensewho walks in the penultimate position of the Brasileirao and would currently be descending category in Brazilian soccer.

After a few days of absolute silence, the Pistolero used social networks to provide strong self-criticism after what happened in Goiania. “Back to work after a very tough defeat. We have to accept that we were not up to the task and do self-criticism to improve. To think about what is coming, up with us! 🔵⚪️🔴”, wrote the former Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona striker, among others.

The strong self-criticism of Luis Suárez after being eliminated with Nacional from the Copa Sudamericana (Instagram)

The 35-year-old footballer will no longer have international competition for the remainder of the year. His next match will be the one corresponding to the Clausura 2022 Tournament, this Sunday against Liverpool as a visitor. The next day will be against Peñarol at home, for the Uruguayan classic.

Luis Suárez played just 45 minutes in the rematch against Atletico Goianiense that ended with a 3-0 win (4-0 on aggregate). The same thing happened in the first leg match and in another match for the local tournament. For this reason, comments and criticisms were made towards the coach, Pablo Repetto, who gave Emmanuel Gigliotti the title.

“He has eight days with us, five training sessions, and the rhythm of the beginning is not the same as the second. We talked about it with him and we understood that the best thing for everyone was for him to play the second 45 minutes, ”explained the DT about the absence of the Gunman from the start against the Brazilians.

Nacional will visit Liverpool this Sunday in a game in which they will have to quickly change their chip and put aside the heavy defeat they suffered against Atlético Goianiense. Leaders of the accumulated Annual Table with 50 points, those led by Pablo Repetto will face their closest rival, who has accumulated 47.

According to this, Nacional knows that this Sunday they could get a very interesting difference from Liverpool, while their rival is clear that this is the great opportunity to return to the top. Again, one of the main doubts is the possible presence of Suárez in the starting eleven, taking into account that until now he has always added minutes jumping from the bench.

Surely between Friday and Saturday, Repetto will decide if the 9 plays from the beginning in a field that he last visited on May 17, 2006 when his team won 0-4 with his goal.

– Meetings of the third date of the Closing Tournament:

11.08: Deportivo Maldonado-Cerrito, Montevideo Wanderers-Fénix.

12.08: Boston River-River Plate, Plaza Colonia-Cerro Largo.

13.08: Rentistas-Danubio, Peñarol-Albion.

14.08: Montevideo City-Defensor Sporting, Liverpool-Nacional.

