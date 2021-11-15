Strong self-criticism of Portugal after being in the playoffs: “We played with fear”

Serbia surpassed this Sunday 2-1 a Portugal and snatched the ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022, which generated a wave of reproaches for the combined Cristiano Ronaldo that he will have to play a playoff to qualify for the contest. After the final whistle at the Da Luz Stadium, it was time for self-criticism for the home team.

“We play with fear and with some anxiety. The responsibility is mine “, coach Fernando Santos admitted to the RTP, who wanted to send a reassuring message: “We all know that we did not do everything we should. But we will be in Qatar. Players know that we always play to win, thinking on offense and not so much on defense. It doesn’t always go the way I want it or the way the players want it ”.

For its part, Bernardo silva It was also tough: “A bad game for Portugal. We scored (the goal) early and stopped playing. The acting was terrible, I can’t explain it. We are going to play a playoff, but at home with 65,000 people we have to do better. We have to apologize to see what went wrong and think about the playoff. “

The Manchester City midfielder acknowledged that nothing went as planned, but that now they will have to renew their mentality to remain focused on the goal: “We were never better than Serbia … This is unacceptable and we need to improve in March”.

Serbia reversed the game with a goal at the end and qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022

On November 26 in Zurich, the draw that will define the crossings of the playoffs to be played in March in roundtrip matches will be held. Until now, Portugal, Sweden, Austria, North Macedonia, Russia and Scotland will be in the ball, while Serbia, Spain, France, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark and Germany are already enjoying being qualified for the World Cup. The rest of the Groups will define their destination between Monday and Tuesday.

Straw was another of the Portuguese players who spoke after Sunday’s 2-1 fall: “We are here to take responsibility because we did not play a good game since we only defended in the second half. The dressing room is on its knees for not having the direct classification, but we are going after the classification in the palyoff”.

It is that the pain of the defeat was such that even the president of the republic spoke about the matter: “Life is made of this, the fight continues and in March there will be more. We are used to this. I have already been with them (the footballers) and I told them that we will pass, that in March there will be more and we will be in Qatar, “said Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in statements published by the site Record.

For the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo, captain and top scorer of the selected team, has opted for silence before the microphones as on social networks, despite the fact that the day before the commitment this Sunday he had expressed optimism in a post: “With the strength of the Portuguese we go to get to Qatar ”he had written.

