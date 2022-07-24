Strong statement from the Manchester United manager against Cristiano Ronaldo: “I can’t wait to see if he’s coming”

The continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United is unknown (Photo: REUTERS)

The days go by, the transfer market moves, but Cristiano Ronaldo he still hasn’t been transferred nor has he appeared to train with him Manchester United. The future of the Portuguese star 37 years is unknown, while Erik ten Hag It is already clear that it cannot be taken into account in the planning of the next season, so it has released a strong statement about it.

“Concerned maybe is not the right word. I focus on the players I have and they are doing quite well. They are in good shape, I will focus on that and developing them. I can’t wait to see if Cristiano Ronaldo comes”, he declared in a press conference prior to the friendly duel that United will play against Aston Villa.

Ten Hag He has been working for a few weeks with the Red Devils but not available to a Cristiano who wants to emigrate to another club that allows him to compete in the elite of European football. However, in case Ronaldo find no way out Old Traffordis willing to make a place for him. “If it does, we’ll integrate it,” recognized.

Erik ten Hag warned that he will not wait for Cristiano Ronaldo but will integrate him if he finally stays at Manchester United (Photo: REUTERS)

Erik ten Hag has taken on the titanic task of returning the Manchester United to the top of the Premier League After a campaign in which they finished in sixth place and qualified for the UEFA Europa Leaguea contest that CR7 he has never played in his entire career.

Ronaldo He has marked 24 goals in 36 matches with United last season and his goal is to continue in good shape to arrive at the Qatar World Cup 2022his last big date with the selection of Portugal. Last week, in an interview for ESPNthe Dutch coach had expressed his desire to have him and his “I want to start working together” but everything has changed when seeing that the player does not return.

jorge mendesagent of Cristiano, works to find a club that meets the demands of his client, while he trains on his own and spends time with his family. He has offered it to big clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich y Paris Saint Germainbut all have rejected the proposal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has used his social networks to publish images of him training on his own (@cristiano)

Another of the teams that has sounded like a possible destination for Ronaldo is he Atletico Madrid. The march of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez has left a hole that could be covered by Álvaro Moratawho has returned from Juventus after a two-year loan, but the Cholo Simeone could get a much more important option if he finally manages to sign Cristiano.

KEEP READING:

The drastic decision that Cristiano Ronaldo took to manage to leave Manchester United

The wink of one of Simeone’s sons before the rumors that link Cristiano Ronaldo with Atlético Madrid

The lapidary sentence of the leadership of Bayern Munich to explain why they rejected Cristiano Ronaldo