Strong support of peasant movement in America, smashed Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, waved Khalistani flags

Kisan Andolan in America: The Kisan Andolan is gaining momentum in the country. Thousands of farmers are present in Delhi in protest against the agricultural bills. Today farmers are also planning to jam the Delhi-Jaipur Highway Block. At the same time, the effect of this movement is also seen abroad. Demonstrators have fiercely cut back on support for the farmer movement in Washington, USA. Also Read – Farmers, women and children performing at the borders took up the responsibility of farming at home

Performed with the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Memorial Plaza near the Indian Embassy in Washington DC. During the performance, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by damaging it. With this, the Khalistani flag was put on the statue. The statue was covered with a flag. Also Read – Dushyant Chautala, met with three big ministers of Central Government, said- Haryana’s coalition government is stable as long as MSP is sure

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on December 12, 2020: Indian Embassy in Washington DC, US https://t.co/QHGhkV8Agc Also Read – Farmer movement is no longer of farmers; Left and Maoist elements have entered: Union Minister Piyush Goyal – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Let us know that people have come in support of farmers in many countries of the world including America. People supported the farmers, demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws. Indians who are in America are also performing. Many of them are associated with Punjab. Many countries of the world have given statements about the peasant movement. India has dismissed every statement as interference in internal matters.