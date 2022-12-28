Structural poverty in Latin America: the graph that shows how the region is doing

People displaced by gang war violence in Cite Soleil on the streets of the Delmas neighborhood in Port-au-Prince. (REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)

The poverty line defined by each country generally reflects the amount below which the requirements cannot be met. minimum needs of nutrition, clothing and housing of a person in that country, according to the world Bank. Not surprisingly, richer countries tend to set poverty lines higher, while poorer countries tend to set them lower.

One of the methods used by the World Bank to calculate poverty is the national poverty headcount ratio, which is the percentage of the population living below the national poverty lines. Data is compiled from official government sources or calculated by World Bank staff using national (ie country-specific) poverty lines. The poverty rate defined by the national poverty lines reflects the proportion of the population that does not meet the standard that a country considers necessary to cover basic needs.

Taking this methodology into account, it is possible to notice a great discrepancy in the percentage of the population that lives below the national poverty lines in the different Latin American countries.

Guatemala (59,3), Haiti (58,5), Honduras (48), Mexico (43,9) y Colombia (42.5) are some of the Latin American countries with a higher percentage of the population living below the poverty line. Others follow close behind, such as Argentina (42), Bolivia (39), Venezuela (33,1), Ecuador (33) y Peru (30,1).

The countries with the lowest percentage of the population living below the poverty line are Chile (10,8), Uruguay (11,6), Nicaragua (24,9), The Savior (26,2) y Costa Rica (30).

The national poverty headcount produced by the World Bank does not include data for some countries, for example, Brazilalthough a brief report released in October by the agency indicates that, in 2021, around 28.4% of Brazilians (or 60.5 million people) were poor.

As detailed by the World Bank, the headcount rate of poverty among the population is measured based on national poverty lines (that is, specific to each country). A country may have a single national poverty line or poverty lines separate for rural and urban areas, or for different geographic areas to reflect differences in the cost of living, or sometimes to reflect differences in diets and consumption baskets.

Poverty estimates at national poverty lines are calculated from household survey data collected from nationally representative household samples. These data must contain information sufficiently detailed to calculate a complete estimate of total household income or consumption (including consumption or income from own production), from which it is possible to construct a correctly weighted distribution of consumption or income per capita. .

This is one of the reasons why the numbers may vary from those calculated by other organizations. In the case of VenezuelaFor example, the most recent estimate is from the survey ENCOV that they presented a couple of months ago, and that calculates the percentage of the population that lives below the poverty index in the country in 50,5.

Thus, going back to the World Bank data, the national poverty lines are the reference point to estimate poverty indicators that are consistent with country-specific economic and social circumstances, and reflect local perceptions of the level and composition of consumption or income necessary to not be poor. The perceived cutoff between poor and non-poor generally increases with a country’s average income and therefore does not provide a uniform measure for comparing poverty rates across countries.

“While the poverty rates at the national poverty lines should not be used to compare poverty rates between countries, they are appropriate to guide and monitor the results of country-specific national poverty reduction strategies,” he clarifies.

Almost all national poverty lines in developing economies are anchored to the cost of a food packagebased on the predominant national diet of the poor, providing adequate nutrition for good health and normal activity, plus an allowance for non-food expenses.

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) warned that The Latin American region is facing a “serious social crisis” and that poverty levels for the year 2022 will be at 32.1% of the total population, a figure higher than that registered before the pandemic, in 2019.

In the presentation of the annual report ‘Social Panorama 2022’, the executive secretary of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachspointed out that the economic situation is “extraordinarily tough” due to the succession of various crises, which is causing a negative impact at the social level that “urgently” needs to be addressed. “The very real risk of having a lost generation in Latin America must be avoided”he explained.

Regarding the figures, Salazar highlighted that an estimated 201 million people are at risk of poverty in the year 2022, which represents more than a third of the population of Latin America (32.1%). “It’s extremely worrying,” he said. In addition, people at risk of extreme poverty rise to 13.1%, which is equivalent to a total of 82 million people. According to Cepal, this data has not been seen in 25 years and represents “a setback” for the region.

These figures imply that An additional 15 million people will be in poverty compared to the pre-pandemic situation and that the number of people in extreme poverty will be 12 million higher than that registered in 2019.

In addition, as in previous years, ECLAC indicated that the incidence of poverty is higher in some population groups in the region: more than 45% of the child and adolescent population lives in poverty and the poverty rate of women aged 20 to 59 is higher than that of men in all countries. Similarly, poverty is considerably higher in the indigenous or Afro-descendant population.21.

