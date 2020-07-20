Struggle in Patna Health Department, more than 30 people corona infected, minister also quarantined

new Delhi: Corona’s havoc is increasing in the country. Today, cases of corona infection have crossed 11 lakhs in the country. At the same time, more than 40 thousand infected and 681 deaths have been confirmed in one day. Meanwhile, Bihar Health Department has also been hit by Corona. Here many officials in the Health Department have been found corona narrow. Also Read – ‘Sourav Ganguly has been 10 months since he took over as BCCI President, he also did nothing for the former players’

If we talk on the basis of statistics, a total of 18 people have been found infected in the Ministry of Health here. Out of this, 5 people have been found infected in the cell of Uday Singh Kumawat, Principal Secretary, Health Department. At the same time, Additional Secretary Kaishal Kishore has also been found to be corona infected. Please tell that a total of 30 people have been infected by the Koreana. Also Read – Video: Corona patients dance in COVID-19 care center

Not only this, some other employees including IT manager have also been found to be corona infected. In this regard, 8 security personnel of Disaster Management Friendship Laxmeshwar Rai have also fallen victim to Corona. Please tell that all the people have been sent to the home quarantine. Explain that the number of corona infected in Bihar has reached 25,669. At the same time, 217 people have been confirmed dead in the state so far. Also Read – Corona Cases State Wise List India: State wise Corona Status, know details here

(input language)