Struggle on agricultural bills: Congress said ‘death warrant’ for farmers, BJP accused of misleading

New Delhi: In the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, various opposition parties led by the Congress strongly criticized the two agriculture related bills, saying that they will not sign the 'Death Warrant' of the farmers. Many parties demanded that both Bills be sent to the Select Committee, while the ruling BJP alleged that some parties were misleading the farmers.

Various opposition parties accused the government of abolishing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and bringing the Agriculture Bill both to benefit the corporate world. However, the government denied this, saying that these bills have been brought with the aim of providing market options to farmers and better prices for their crops.

Members were participating in a discussion held in the House on the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill on Agriculture Services, 2020. CPI (M) member KK Ragesh, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, DMK's T Siva and Congress's KC Venugapol proposed to send both the bills to the Select Committee.

Starting the discussion on both the bills, Congress’s Pratap Singh Bajwa alleged that both the bills are an injury to the soul of the farmers, it has been prepared wrongly and introduced at the wrong time. He said that thousands of corona virus cases are coming up every day and there is tension with China on the border. He said that we will not sign the death warrant of the farmers.

Bajwa alleged that the government’s intention is to abolish the MSP and promote the corporate world. He questioned whether the government had talked to the farmers’ organizations before taking new steps. He alleged that both the bills also play with the federal structure of the country. He said that farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh will suffer the most due to the new step of the government.

Bhupendra Yadav of BJP supported both the Bills and said that the situation of these two Bills should be considered. He said that at the time of independence, the income ratio of people in urban and rural areas was 2: 1 (two ratio one), which has now become 7: 1 (seven ratio one). He questioned why this happened?

He said that farmers have been craving for justice for 70 years and these bills are the biggest reforms in the agricultural sector. He said that with both the bills, farmers will get digital power and they will get better price for their produce. Apart from this, they will be able to get better market and can also get value addition.

He said that in 2010, a working group was formed during the tenure of the UPA government and its report recommended that farmers should have marketing options. The same report said that there should be no market restriction for farmers.

Yadav alleged that now the Congress is doing politics on this issue and wants to stop the farmers. He tried to allay the fear that the MSP would end. He said that nothing like this is going to happen and the purpose of these bills is to end monopoly tendency.

SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav said, “It seems that there is a compulsion due to which the government is in a hurry”. He said “Both are important bills and before bringing them, the government should talk to the leaders of the opposition, all the peasant organizations was. But he did not talk to anyone. The government did not even talk to the BJP-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. ”He alleged that both the bills are anti-farmer.

