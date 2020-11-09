Stu Bergen Stepping Down as Warner Music’s Head of International

Stu Bergen, Warner Music’s longtime head of worldwide, is stepping down from his submit on the finish of January 2021, he introduced Monday morning. No particular cause was given for his departure past a need to “begin a brand new chapter,” and judging by inside memos obtained by Selection, it’s a greater than amicable exit.

“This isn’t a goodbye message however reasonably a thanks word,” wrote Bergen, whose official title is WMG’s CEO, Intl. and International Industrial Companies. “After greater than 14 superb, difficult, and fulfilling years at Warner Music, I’ve determined to go away on the finish of January.

“I’ll give my all to a easy and seamless transition, earlier than beginning a brand new chapter of thrilling skilled, private, and philanthropic pursuits,” the word continued. “Thanks to every of you to your enthusiasm, ingenuity, and camaraderie. Thanks to all of the nation and label heads with whom it has been my privilege to collaborate. Thanks to [Warner Music primary owner Len Blavatnik] to your beneficiant assist and to [Warner Music CEO Steve Cooper and Warner recorded music chief Max Lousada] to your superb partnership.”

Lousada, who mentioned he’ll be asserting the management transition at worldwide “sooner or later,” wrote, “Throughout his 14 years at WMG, Stu’s been an influential member of our international management staff, a faithful supporter of our artists, and a passionate champion of our staff. A flexible exec, recognized for his frankness and integrity, he’s simply as snug within the boardroom advocating for an acquisition as he’s flying midway world wide to satisfy backstage with an artist. Ever since, he’s been an bold catalyst for change, serving to us construct a very international platform for progress. As some of you may have heard him say, ‘Success can now come from anyplace and translate all over the place.’”

Bergen pointed to the division and the corporate’s successes in his word. “By investing in native A&R, we now have constructed home and cross-border careers for abilities such as Anitta, Aya Nakamura, Christopher, David Guetta, Pablo Alborán, Robin Schulz, and ONE OK ROCK,” his word continues partially. “Collectively, we’ve grown our worldwide footprint, via strategic acquisitions in quick rising territories and booming genres, from Gold Storm in China to Spinnin’ within the Netherlands, whereas opening associates protecting round twenty nations. Your mixed efforts have entertained the planet, remodeled the corporate, and elevated market share.”

Bergen started his profession in radio promotion at TVT Data in 1988 and adopted with posts at Sony Music and Island Data earlier than becoming a member of WMG in 2006. He took on his present position in 2013, and alongside along with his vital contributions to the above achievements opened places of work in Lebanon and Peru, struck an early licensing take care of China’s Tencent Music in 2014, spearheaded the mixing of Parlophone Data into the Warner system, and led the acquisition of merchandise firm EMP for $180 million.

Lousada’s word concluded, “Please be part of me, Steve, and the entire Warner household in thanking Stu for every little thing he’s carried out for our firm, our artists, and our trade. He’s obtained some superb plans for the long run, and as he dives into his subsequent journey, we all know he’ll all the time have ‘Warner blue’ in his veins.”