Stu Mundel, LA TV Helicopter Police Chase Reporter, Jumps to Fox 11 – Variety

Stu Mundel, maybe probably the most well-known of L.A.’s TV helicopter reporters — particularly for his frequent protection of police automotive chases and brush fires throughout Southern California — is boarding a brand new chopper. Mundel has exited his longtime perch on the CBS-owned KCBS/KCAL duopoly for a brand new gig at crosstown rival KTTV “Fox 11.”

KCBS/KCAL confirmed the departure, and Fox 11 plans to make a bigger announcement when he formally begins in June. KTTV VP/information director Erica Hill-Rodriguez introduced the rent in a memo to workers:

“Stu Mundel shall be becoming a member of Fox 11 as an aerial breaking information reporter, bringing us the essential info on brushfires, pursuits, dramatic rescues, and all breaking information,” she wrote. “As a lot of you already know, Stu has been an iconic voice in our market, reporting breaking information from the air for the final eight years for KCBS/KCAL. I’m thrilled to welcome Stu and his in depth expertise to the already distinctive SkyFox staff. As we get nearer to Stu’s arrival, we shall be working carefully with the SkyFox staff on how we shall be integrating Stu into our each day protection.”

Mundel, who relies at Van Nuys Airport, has turn out to be a little bit of a Los Angeles icon thanks to his typically dramatic response to occasions on the bottom as he’s masking a chase or a fireplace — shouts of “whoa!” and “whoo hoo!” are frequent in Mundel’s overhead experiences.

Mundel can be a frequent visitor on radio and has a big social media following, having been named one of many prime 50 Angelenos to observe on Twitter by Los Angeles journal. Mundel additionally hosted a podcast for KCBS/KCAL.

Insiders mentioned Mundel jumped to KTTV as a result of the station “made him a proposal he couldn’t refuse,” and the transfer was unrelated to a spherical of layoffs that hit CBS-owned stations throughout the nation on Wednesday. In Los Angeles, well-known anchors Jeff Michael and Sharon Tay, together with meterologist Garth Kemp, had been let go from KCBS/KCAL as a part of a brand new spherical of CBS pink slips.

As for Mundel, KCBS/KCAL was instrumental in increase the helicopter reporter’s profile. In 2017, the station reported on how Mundel had turn out to be “a cult hero throughout pursuits.”