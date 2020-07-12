Stuck With You: 7 Introverted Male K-Drama Characters We Wish We Could Spend Quarantine With

Are you staying residence because of the quarantine? Well being specialists and researchers are advocating for folks to keep away from going out, if not stopping it fully in the interim, to remain secure and wholesome throughout the pandemic. Others might have alternative ways of spending their days at residence, whereas a few of us flip to Ok-dramas and flicks to cross the time. Listed here are some dramas which are definitely worth the rewatch and present introverted characters that haven’t any qualms about staying residence.

Yoon Ji Hoo of “Boys Over Flowers” and Baek Seung Jo of “Playful Kiss”

Kim Hyun Joong has typically been forged as characters which have a mysterious air and calming issue. In “Boys Over Flowers,” he performed Yoon Ji Hoo, who comes from a particularly rich household and has studied music in an elite faculty. He’s typically a person of few phrases, and also you’re positive to seek out him hiding away from the crowds taking part in both the violin or guitar or studying a e book. As Baek Seung Jo in “Playful Kiss,” Kim Hyun Joong performs an clever pupil who would quite curl up at residence and browse a e book as a substitute of socializing with associates!

Watch “Boys Over Flowers”:

Watch Now

Additionally watch “Playful Kiss”:

Watch Now

Nam Se Hee of “As a result of This Is My First Life”

Lee Min Ki performs Nam Se Hee, an obsessive-compulsive man who could be very detailed not solely in relation to working, but additionally in conserving his home clear and so as. In actual fact, he’s a person of behavior and by no means goes out of his repetitive day by day routines. That’s till he meets a woman who would change all of that! Attributable to a mix-up, he finally ends up being roommates with a lady who opens up his world, and in distinction, he teaches her the significance of companionship at residence and in life. Collectively, they typically watch sports activities on TV, play video games and drink beer. A giant bonus is that he’s additionally a cat daddy who takes actually excellent care of his pet!

Begin watching “As a result of This Is My First Life”:

Watch Now

Do Min Joon of “My Love From the Star”

Kim Soo Hyun performs Do Min Joon, the rich, good college professor who by no means makes associates and would quite spend his time alone studying books in his large home. It’s not totally as a result of he’s an introvert, however as a result of he’s conserving an enormous secret: he by no means ages a day in his life. And thus, he decides to not make shut relationships with folks (save for one man he trusts) and preserve his life non-public—till he meets a celeb who will put him within the highlight!

Watch “My Love From the Star”:

Watch Now

Choi Taek of “Reply 1988”

Park Bo Gum performs a genius baduk (go) participant who actually solely says a couple of phrases a day and may preserve his focus for hours on finish. He stays at residence both studying about baduk methods or training by himself in his room. He has gained competitions all around the world, however exterior of baduk, he doesn’t actually get to have any enjoyable adventures in life. His loopy group of neighborhood associates retains his life considerably eventful, and due to a sure lady who’s a childhood good friend, he experiences his old flame.

Watch “Reply 1988”:

Watch Now

Hong Jo of “Meow the Secret Boy”

Kim Myung Soo or INFINITE’s L performs Hong Jo, a mild, quiet and observant younger man who doesn’t know something concerning the world of people. That’s as a result of he’s really a cat who turns right into a boy due to a lady who’s destined to be his love. All he does at house is to attend for her all day or watch her silently as she works. However he’s additionally diligently defending her and makes positive to maintain her joyful and smiling. He’s merely as pure-hearted and cute as a cat!

Begin watching “Meow the Secret Boy”:

Watch Now

Im Eun Seob of “I’ll Go To You When the Climate Is Good”

For those who’re a bookworm, you’ll love Im Eun Seob (performed by Search engine optimization Kang Joon). He grew up in and stays in a small city the place he runs a small library. There, folks can learn books and discuss concerning the city’s folklore and gossip. He meets his old flame as soon as once more when she leaves the massive metropolis to return to her previous hometown to confront her previous. He’s all the time had a crush on her in class and couldn’t muster the braveness to admit his emotions. Can he take this opportunity to make her fall in love with him this time?

Watch “I’ll Go To You When the Climate Is Good”:

Watch Now

Bonus: Go Dok Mi of “Flower Boy Subsequent Door”

Not a male character, however an introvert value mentioning! Park Shin Hye performs a author and an introvert who’s scared to exit of her residence and would quite watch the world exterior via her binoculars. A person who lives throughout from her catches her curiosity, and he or she finally begins watching him out of curiosity. She is compelled to exit and face him when a gaggle of loopy neighbors transfer in subsequent door, pulling her out of her comfy, peaceable life.

Watch “Flower Boy Subsequent Door”:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers! Which of those characters are you able to think about your self being caught at residence with? Inform us your faves within the feedback under!

DianneP_Kim is an English journal and on-line editor primarily based in South Korea. She is the writer of a Ok-pop fashion e book revealed by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and has not too long ago launched her second e book about BTS. Test it out on Amazon and observe her on Instagram at @dianne_panda!