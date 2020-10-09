Student shot dead in Aligarh Muslim University campus, police investigating the case

Aligarh: A young athlete was shot and killed inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus. The incident happened on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Sanu Abbas, an AMU alumnus. He went for a walk with his two friends at the campus athletics ground. Also Read – Disappointed with wife’s death, a man commits suicide after killing three innocents

His friends were told by AMU Security that 'Sanu Abbas was shot dead by unknown assailants on the athletics ground.' On receiving the information, AMU security personnel reached the ground and the proctor and police also reached the spot. Police collected evidence from the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Police have detained both Sanu's friends.

However, AMU proctor Wasim Ali said that whether Sanu was a student of AMU or an affiliated college, it would be known only after examining the records. He said, "Currently, the police have detained the two youths accompanying him and they are being questioned." Sanu was shot in the head and reportedly died on the spot. "