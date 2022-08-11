Students and Athletico Paranaense play the pass to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores: time, TV and formations

Students receive Athletico Paranaense (REUTERS / Rodolfo Buhrer)

From 9:30 p.m. Silver students will receive Athletico Paranaense for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup. The meeting, which will be arbitrated by the Uruguayan Andrés Matonte, can be followed by Fox Sports.

It will be the duel of the year for the team he leads Ricardo Zielinski. It is that after the solid presentation in Curitiba, the prick he knows he needs to win to advance to the next round of his biggest goal for the year. After overcoming two previous stages before qualifying for the group stage, the Argentine team qualified as the best in their area and eliminated Fortaleza in the round of 16.

With our minds focused on the international plane, Students achieved an important result in the first leg. El Hurricane was superior, but he lacked clarity to stay with the first boy, in a match in which the appearance of the VAR was key in favor of the visitorsince in his two interventions the judge annulled a penalty that he charged for the locals and then a goal for a previous advanced position.

In the first action, the referee Jesús Valenzuela signaled the penalty point for a handball by Leonardo Godoy after a header by Tomás Neck. But after reviewing the play at the request of the VAR, the judge rectified his decision, considering that the Argentine defender was sticking out his arm. In the play of Paranaense’s goal when there were less than 10 minutes left in the game, Thiago Heleno anticipated up and converted with a header, but the judge received the call and after warning of an advanced position of the player who sent the center, annulled the much.

Heading into tonight’s match at Uno, Zielinski would only make one modification compared to the initial formation of a week ago. would be given the return of Leandro Díaz in the attack, instead of Mauro Méndez. For its part, Mauro Boselli He will go to the substitute bench after his injury. With this only change, Estudiantes will take to the field of play with Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Luciano Lollo, Jorge Morel and Emmanuel Mas; Manuel Castro, Jorge Rodríguez and Fernando Zuqui; Pablo Piatti and Leandro Diaz.

On the side of the Brazilian team, those led by Scolari are one of the protagonists of the Championship Brazilian: They are in fourth position with 37 points, eight units behind the leader Palmeiras.

The winner of this quarterfinal series will precisely face Palmeiras in the semifinals. The current two-time champion of the Libertadores has just eliminated Atlético Mineiro on penalties after equalizing goalless at home in the rematch.

possible formations

Students from La Plata: Mariano Andujar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Luciano Lollo, Jorge Morel and Emmanuel Mas; Manuel Castro, Jorge Rodríguez and Fernando Zuqui; Pablo Piatti and Leandro Diaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Athletico Paranaense: bento; Khelven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner Vinicius; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and David Terans; Agustin Canobbio, Pablo and Tomas Neck. DT: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Referee: Andres Matonte (Uruguay)

Hour: 21.30

Estadio: Jorge Luis Hirschi

TV: Fox Sports