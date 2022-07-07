Students will receive Fortaleza for the pass to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores: time, TV and formations

The first leg was 1 to 1 in Brazil (Credit: @EdelpOficial)

Students faces Fortaleza for the second leg of the round of 16 Libertadores Cup which will be held in the city of La Plata. From 9:30 p.m. and with arbitration by the Uruguayan Esteban Ostojichwill transmit Fox Sports.

The Leónwho finished as leader of Group C, earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Recife, so he has to win at home to get the ticket to the quarterfinals, something that will not be easy for him since so far all the Brazilian clubs have passed the round. It should be remembered that in case of equality, the definition will go to penalties.

The winner of this series will face Athletico Paranaense in the next instance, which eliminated Libertad de Paraguay after drawing 1-1 in Asunción and qualifying with a 3-2 overall score.

Excited with the idea of ​​getting into the top eight of the Libertadores, a tournament they last won in 2009, the ‘pincharratas’ have aimed everything at the international level for now, while in the local League they are around the middle of the table after lose 2-1 with the modest Arsenal last Monday, in a match in which they fielded several substitutes.

Ricardo Zielinski wants to take Estudiantes to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores (EFE)



the coach of Students, Ricardo Zielinski considered that before Fortaleza “We will have to recover all the good that this team has done so far”. In this sense, he declared: “That match is very important for us, because it is what we have been fighting for since the day we arrived. And we must not trust, since we know that as a visitor Fortaleza does things better than local”.

The campaign of the group from Recife in the Brasileirao is so far more than negative, in the last place after 15 dates, with just two wins and three losses in their last four gamesincluding last Sunday’s against Coritiba 2-1.

The Brazilians are led by the Argentine John Paul Vojvoda and his compatriot Silvio Romero He is the team’s top scorer. “We are in a difficult moment in the tournament, but we have to be strong. If we’re all together and stick to our style of play, we’ll be able to get results. We are going to be able to count on the complete squad for the game that we will play in Argentina”, he highlighted.

More concerned about his situation in the national tournament than about the Libertadores, Fortaleza He announced these days the arrivals of Lucas Sasha and Thiago Galhardo, although he could soon part with Yago Pikachu, one of his best players, who received an offer from Japanese football.

possible formations

Students: Mariano Andújar – Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Luciano Lollo and Emmanuel Mas – Manuel Castro, Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Rodríguez and Franco Zapiola – Pablo Piatti and Mauro Boselli. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Fortaleza: Marcelo Boeck – Anthony Landazuri, Marcelo and Titi – Yago Pikachu, Jose Welison, Ronald and Juninho Capixaba – Lucas Lima, Silvio Romero and Moses. DT: John Paul Vojvoda.

