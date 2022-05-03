Students will try to take a new step to the round of 16 against Nacional de Uruguay: time, TV and formations

Students receive National from Uruguay (@fotobaires/archive/Gettyimages)

The fourth week of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores raises the curtain this Tuesday with six games. One of the most interesting will take place in the Jorge Luis Hirschi from La Plata. in that scenario the faces of the Student and National leader of Uruguay, one of his escorts. From 9:30 p.m., for Fox Sports. The referee will be the Colombian Wilmar Roldán.

The Pincha going through an unbeatable present in all competitions, advancing to the next round in the Copa Argentina (beat Puerto Nuevo) and the League Cup (secure first place in Zone 1 with 28 points) and leading their zone in the Copa Libertadores. Those from La Plata have accumulated an undefeated 12 games (8 wins and four draws).

Those led by Ricardo Zielinski, who to access this phase had to eliminate the Chilean teams of Audax Italiano and Everton, they look at everyone from above in Group C with 7 units, three more than Bragantino of Brazil and the Bag. Vélez closes the table, with only one point.

If you take into account the 11 that comes from beating Aldosivi last Friday in La Plata, the Russian will have two variants in the middle of the field. Jorge Rodríguez will enter for the Paraguayan Jorge Morel and Gustavo Del Prete will replace Franco Zapiola.

Los charrúasalthough they have gone five games without defeat, they are somewhat far from the top in the Apertura Tournament (in fifth place, six behind Deportivo Maldonado) and they need to add to their tour of Argentina so as not to complicate their future chances in the tournament international.

On the penultimate date, Estudiantes will go to Brazil to face Bragantino (Tuesday 17, at 7:15 p.m.); while Nacional will be local against Vélez (Wednesday 18, at 7:00 p.m.).

Likely formations:

Students: Mariano Andujar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Fabián Noguera, Emmanuel Mas; Manuel Castro, Jorge Rodríguez, Fernando Zuqui, Gustavo Del Prete; Mauro Boselli and Leandro Diaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

National: Serge Rochet; José Luis Rodríguez, Leo Coelho, Nicolás Marichal, Leandro Lozano; Felipe Carballo, Yonathan Rodríguez, Alfonso Trezza, Manuel Monzeglio, Brian Ocampo; and Emmanuel Gigliotti. DT: Paul Repetto.

Estadio: Jorge Luis Hirschi (ONE)

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)

Hour: 21.30

Television: Fox Sports

Positions table: