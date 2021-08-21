Studies of kidnapping of greater than 150 folks together with Indians close to Kabul Airport, Taliban denied

Efforts are directly to evacuate different international locations, together with Indians, trapped between the havoc of the 15 May Organization Taliban in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. In the meantime, on Saturday morning, there were many media experiences, during which it’s been stated that greater than 150 folks, together with Indians, had been abducted via the Taliban close to the Hamid Karzai Global Airport in Kabul. Maximum of them are Indians. On the identical time, amidst those experiences, a Taliban spokesperson has brushed aside the record of a member of the Afghan media. Then again, in the most recent information it’s been stated that every one Indians are protected.Additionally Learn – UP: Case filed in opposition to poet Munawwar Rana, who gave remark on Taliban, higher difficulties

#UPDATE All Indians are protected experiences Afghan media, paperwork being processed for evacuation percent.twitter.com/ah33P4epvk – ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Additionally Learn – IAF’s C-130J delivery airplane sporting 85 Indians from Kabul, touchdown in Tajikistan

Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq denied the report back to a member of the Afghan media reporting the scoop. Extra main points are awaited.

Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesman has denied this report back to a member of the Afghan media that reported in this tale. Extra main points are awaited. percent.twitter.com/hPq0i9evLK – ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

On the identical time, it was once instructed within the information that when beating those folks, the Taliban took Tarakhil. It’s within the north of the community of Kabul. This sort of girls may get away via leaping out of the automobile within the center.

Simply in the most recent information it’s been stated that the entire Indians are protected and the individuals who took them to get their passports and had been checking them, they have got saved them in a storage close to Kabul airport. The kidnapper has instructed them that everybody can be taken again to Kabul airport.