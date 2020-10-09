Studio Executive William Bernstein, Co-Founder of Orion, Dies at 87

Hollywood studio government William Bernstein, a co-founder of Orion Photos who additionally labored for United Artists and Paramount Photos, died Wednesday. He was 87.

Longtime affiliate Mike Medavoy confirmed Bernstein’s demise, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “He was an excellent man, simply very very sensible,” Medavoy stated.

Bernstein, Medavoy, Arthur Krim, Robert Benjamin and Eric Pleskow departed United Artists and launched Orion in 1978 as a mini-major that was the primary vital new participant in Hollywood in lots of many years. Medavoy credited Bernstein with conceiving the identify of the studio. Bernstein defined the selection in a 1992 interview with the New York Instances

“Orion is the most important constellation; it has 5 stars, similar to us, and it was the brightest constellation in February, once we had been forming the corporate,” he informed the newspaper. “Apart from, it was easy to spell.”

Between 1984 and 1991, Orion launched 4 movies that gained the Academy Award for finest image: “Amadeus,” “Platoon,” “Dances With Wolves” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” “Silence” additionally completed the uncommon feat of successful Oscars in 4 different main classes: finest actor for Anthony Hopkins, finest actress for Jodie Foster, finest director for Jonathan Demme and finest tailored screenplay for Ted Tally.

However losses from different movies pressured Orion to file for chapter safety in 1992. Bernstein, who was president of Orion at that time, departed early that yr to grow to be government vp of Paramount. He had gotten to know Paramount executives throughout the earlier yr when Orion had offered “The Addams Household” to Paramount, the place it grew to become successful.

Bernstein labored for greater than a decade at Paramount below studio chief Sherry Lansing and was concerned within the improvement and manufacturing of “Titanic,” “Braveheart” and “Forrest Gump.”

Bernstein joined United Artists in its movement image authorized division in 1959 and was concerned within the acquisition of rights to the James Bond franchise, together with engaged on “Rocky,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Midnight Cowboy.”

He’s survived his spouse, Evelyn, and youngsters Steven and Marian.