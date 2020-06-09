Studio Ghibli: A History Of Its Rocky Film Rights, From Disney To HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Over time, Hayao Miyazaki’s beautiful animated movies haven’t been simple to get ahold of. It has been just some months since his studio made its movies out there to buy digitally for the primary time ever. Now HBO Max subscribers can watch 21 motion pictures produced below Studio Ghibli, together with Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and Howl’s Shifting Fort. (That is each Ghibli film aside from the deeply heartbreaking Grave of the Fireflies, which is on Hulu.)